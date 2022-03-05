“Why do you trouble this woman? For she has done a beautiful thing to me.” (Matthew 2:10)
When this woman poured a very expensive ointment over the head of Jesus at a dinner, his disciples criticize her for wasting the ointment which could have been sold, and the money used to help the poor. But when I heard an interview with the Irish priest, poet, and philosopher John O’Donohue on National Public Radio, he talked a lot about beauty. He said that we should always keep beautiful thoughts in our minds. He also said that we are all artists. Artists can create beautiful things. And we are all artists because we construct our lives. In Sunday School they asked what kind of life we would wish for. I said “I wish for a life in which I love like God does. That is what I call “Godlike love” in so many of my columns. God gave us free will so we would have the ability to love, which must always be an emotion that is felt and given freely. And when he created us in his image it was so we could love like God. Because we are imperfect in this life, we do not love perfectly like God does on this earth. But in the next life everyone loves everybody perfectly like God in the kingdom of heaven. I can testify that in even in this life I have not experienced any feeling more beautiful than loving. Of course, when you love someone and they suffer, your love will cause you to suffer with them. But the Franciscan priest Richard Rohr says suffering with another because you love them is worth the emotional pain, because love is always beautiful.
In the interview O’Donohue said that one reason people have lost interest in religion is that it is not presented as something beautiful. Jesus encountered this during his ministry. In the Old Testament God gave commandments and the prophets tried to get people to do God’s wise will. Then the Pharisees who studied the Old Testament seriously, added a lot of complicated rules concerning what they read in what we call the Old Testament. But they missed the spirit of the God’s will, which is loving like God. So God came to earth in Jesus, and Jesus said in Matthew 5:17,20, “ Think not that I have come to abolish the law and the prophets; I have come not to abolish them but to fulfill them. … For I tell you, unless your righteousness exceeds that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” In the kingdom of heaven everyone will love like God does; that is God’s spirit and the spirit that God tries to teach in both the Old and New Testaments. And it is a beautiful spirit, because loving like God is always beautiful. That is why I am writing about Godlike so much in my columns. It is the most beautiful and heavenly experience that I have had and am still having already in my earthly life, what Paul calls in Romans 8:23 “the first fruits of the Spirit.” But to experience that most beautiful and heavenly feeling, you must love like God does in Heaven and on this earth. It is a much more beautiful and heavenly feeling than a bunch of rules and restrictions, instead of the beautiful freedom of loving like God does so freely.
