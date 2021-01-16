Have you had the experience of bartering for the price of your vehicle when you traded it for another? Some people really like doing it. Me? Not so much.
We owned many vehicles. Most in the first 25 years of our marriage. Eventually, we had vehicles for a longer time. I want to muse about these vehicles, and you might be reminded of some of your own.
Our first autos were old when we got them. We often had friends help maintain them, but eventually they let us sit along the road and we had to sell them for junk and start over. Unfortunately in those early years, the car was normally not yet paid. Eventually, that changed; but not before we went through many styles and models.
My first was a 1955 Plymouth with push-button shift. Before we were married, Paul owned a 1946 DeSota, 1949 Ford, 1952 Olds and a 1951 Mercury. When we got married Paul had a 1956 turquoise and white two-door hardtop Chevy.
We owned Chevys: 1948 sedan, 1951 truck, 1955 BelAir, 1955 station wagon, 1957 two-door hardtop, 1958 sedan, 1970 Chevelle, and 1989 and 1993 Silverados. We had a 1972 Duster which took me through college and many trips gathering up neighbor kids for Good News Club.
Of two Oldsmobiles we owned, a 1988 Olds 88, and 1979 Cutlass, I loved the Cutlass and didn’t trade it in. After I drove it about 150,000 miles, it just sat here for me to admire for a long time. We had a 1961 Volkswagen, 1956 Cadillac, and 1963 Goliath. We had two Pontiacs: 1966 Tempest and 1967 Catalina. I had Nissans: 1993 Altima, 1994 Pathfinder, 2015 Altima, and now a 2018 Altima.
Paul’s first new vehicle was a 1986 Mazda truck. After only three weeks, that truck moved, all by itself, from our driveway into a tree in our woods. No one was in it, but I was the last driver. It was a standard shift and I didn’t pull the brake, apparently left it in neutral. A few dents, a few hundred dollars and it looked like new again.
We had Fords: A 1969 Explorer, 1957 Fairlane, and a bad 1995 Windstar. I spent a lot of time in the maintenance department those six years. Paul and I both had Toyotas. In 2001 Paul got a new Tundra, and I bought a new Sienna. The Tundra is in my driveway as I write, but it belongs to my son-in-law now. My Sienna was amazing, and had very high mileage when I traded. Paul’s last vehicle was a Jeep Trailhawk.
For two people we owned a lot of vehicles. Three speeds, four speeds on the column; three, four and five speeds on the floor; and automatics. I still enjoy driving. Something that gets my attention though is road rage. I don’t take it seriously. Once I was riding with my sister-in-law, and she did nothing wrong. But as a truck driver raced around her, he gave her an ugly gesture.
Another time I was in the back seat while Paul was driving in five lanes of traffic. The person behind us thought he cut her off too short. She shook her fist and gestured at him. He was busy driving, and her anger was wasted. I smiled and waved at her. This didn’t calm her down. I think the next gestures were directed toward me.
In Bible times, I imagine there was road rage back then. After all, personalities and impatience of people were no different. I imagine someone screaming at another cart puller who cut them off. The Bible says, “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” That included Bible times and right up to the present.
When writing about vehicles, I can’t stop before mentioning how seriously thankful I am to have never been hurt badly in an accident. In my first Altima, I had a head-on collision which totaled both vehicles, but we drivers walked away unhurt. The following year, I rolled Paul’s Silverado on slick roads. The truck didn’t make it, but I was not hurt.
You won’t hear me brag about my driving. I am always amazed with traffic, weather and tempers that I have been safe on highways. It is not my diligence or skill, but God’s protective hand.
If you see me on the highway, just wave or smile. But if I’m the driver, I might not notice because I’ll have my eyes on the road and hopefully trying to drive responsibly. If you do something “dumb” don’t worry about road rage with me. I’ll be thinking about what to write in my next column. And when I do something dumb, thank God with me that we were both protected from disaster.
