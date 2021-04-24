“As for the man who is weak in faith, welcome him, but not for disputes over opinions.” (Romans 14:1)
This column was inspired by a poem that I read called “Word Fog.”
“Words, even if they come from the soul, hide the soul, as fog rising off the sea covers the sea.
It is a noble work to build coherent philosophical discourses, but they do block the sun of truth.
See God’s qualities as an ocean.
This world is foam on the purity of that.
Brush it away and look through the alphabet to essence.”
Here is the mystery:
This intricate, astounding world is proof of God’s presence, even as it covers the beauty.
The poem reminded me of how I have too often seen churches split or lose members because of disagreements about religious beliefs. The poem expresses our limited ability to completely know the infinite God.
A classic metaphor is of three blind men trying to understand what an elephant is like. One feels the trunk and thinks it is like a hose. A second feels a leg and thinks it is like a tree trunk. A third feels its stomach and has a third opinion.
In seminary they talked about how religious organizations try to assure the purity of their beliefs. They said churches educate their ministers in seminaries and examine those graduates to see if their beliefs are correct before ordaining them as ministers. Then they trust them to preach those right beliefs, so people who want to join the church do not have to be examined.
What they called “sects” try to assure that purity of belief by thoroughly examining the beliefs of anyone who wants to join their membership, before they are allowed to join.
But in both cases there seems to be an adversity to diversity, which makes us less likely to see and appreciate more of God’s qualities.
We find even stricter requirements for adherence to the beliefs of the leader of a group in “cults.” And cults are not necessarily religious. They can be political. George Washington long ago warned us to beware of anyone who claims that they are the only one who can solve our country’s problems. Regard for diversity can be important in politics as well as religion.
But Paul is clearly interested in religion when he writes in Romans 14:4, “Who are you to pass judgment on the servant of another? It is before his own master that he stands or falls. And he will be upheld, for the Master is able to make him stand.”
Paul is also clearly referring to God as the Master who will surely uphold us all, whatever differing of beliefs. So we should also support each other in our diverse attempts to know and understand God, who is too vast to completely know or understand. Yet we have the assurance that God will uphold us, because we are his children, and he will always love us.
