“I tell you the truth: it is to your advantage that I go away, for if I do not go away, the Counselor will not come to you, but if I go, I will send him to you.” (John 16:7)
As I continue to read John O’Donohue’s book “Anam Cara: A Book of Celtic Wisdom” I find interesting and valuable ideas that emerge from the Christianity of Celtic spirituality. He reveals how the Christian tradition was influenced by the dualism of Greek philosophy. He writes, “The soul was understood as beautiful, bright, and good. The desire to be with God belonged to the nature of the soul. Were it not for the gravity of the body, the soul could constantly inhabit the eternal. In this way, a great suspicion of the body entered the Christian tradition.” St. Augustine especially brought the dualism of Greek philosophy into Christian theology. But the Dominican Meister Eckhart, who I have also studied, rejected that dualism.
And O”Donohue also rejects the dualism that separates the soul from the body. Indeed he says “The body is the mirror where the secret world of the soul comes to expression. The body is a sacred threshold; and it deserves to be respected, minded and understood in its spiritual nature. This sense of the body is wonderfully expressed in an amazing phrase from the Catholic tradition: ‘The body is the temple of the Holy Spirit.” This is because when God created us in his image; so he gave us his invisible Spirit within us. Thus in the concept of the Trinity, the Holy Spirit is also divine.
But Jesus is also God as recognized in the understanding of the Trinity. And the fact that God came to earth physically in Jesus shows that the physical is important. Indeed, God creating a physical world shows that God cares about the physical. And we are part of that physical world; so God cares about us too.
Yet if religion focuses only on the spirit as good, and ignores the importance of the body or even denigrates it, it throws God’s idea of what life should be out of balance, making life less whole, and thus less holy.
But what then is the purpose of the spirit? The purpose of the spirit is to guide us to the best life for our welfare and the welfare of all other humans, plus the welfare of all of God’s physical Creation. It is interesting that in the scripture from John 16:7, Jesus does not say that he will send the Holy Spirit. Instead, he says he will send a “Counselor.” When we are having trouble living our life in a fulfilling way, we might go to a Counselor for needed guidance. God cares about our lives both physically and spiritually. They are not separate. That unity is necessary for you to experience the best life, loving like God.
In John 16:8,11 Jesus goes on to say of the Counselor, “When he comes of he will convince the world of sin and of righteousness and of judgment. … of judgment because the ruler of this world is judged,” Jesus says “the ruler of this world is judged,” not us, because Romans 11:32 says, “For God consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all.” God cares about us, who he created in his image.
