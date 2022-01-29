A few months ago, I was guest speaking for a writing group in Muncy. It is always fun to visit with other writers. As a teacher, I just had to give them an assignment. I provided addressed, stamped envelopes and asked them to write an article of any length about when they turned 16. I thought everyone has a vivid memory of that time.
With permission, I will share from one writer’s memory.
Carol Sones Shetler lives in Hughesville and does some writing for the Muncy Luminary newspaper. She is a native of Moreland Township, Lycoming County, and resided 49 years in Anthony Township, Montour County, before moving to Hughesville.
“My turning 16 was less about a station in life, and more about obtaining a driver’s license. Like most farm kids, even before that long awaited age, I’d driven around on farm lanes, fields and roadways. While a non-driver, two specific instances of a negative nature come to mind. The first was running into the barn door, and the second being unable to start up a hill.
“During summer, peeps who’d grown into chicks but not yet laying eggs, were in range shelters in the field. Without floors, the structures were built low to the ground, having tin roofs and sides of wire. These were movable so chicks could peck at bugs and new grass.
“The shelters were a good distance from the barn with the feed and water supply. So, my younger sister and I filled milk cans with water and buckets with feed. All was put in the car trunk before heading out to tend to the chicks.
“On returning to the barn, I made too wide a turn and hit the barn door. Cars had no power steering then. Thankfully, there was no damage except for my ego.
“The second instance came about due to our mailbox being nearly a mile from our home. Situated at a “T” in the road. To turn around, it was necessary to back down an incline. To accelerate the gas, one needed to disengage both the clutch and brake. As my legs didn’t reach the pedals, and for leverage, I fiercely held on to the steering wheel. One day, I became scared to take my feet off the clutch and brake in order to engage the gas. After fuming for a bit, my sister walked to the house to bring help.
“Eventually at 16, a driver’s test was taken. At the time, my parents owned a 1956 Chrysler Imperial. The car had unusual tail lights. I imagined them as the shape of Sputnik, previously released by the Soviet Union, to orbit the earth.
“In those days, no official driver’s course existed at Berwick. Those having permits were obliged to parallel park along a street. Thankfully, it was not Main Street. I was very apprehensive, but after correctly answering a few questions, I became a legal driver. Yeah!”
Thank you Carol, it was fun to read.
For my serious portion of this column, I was drawn to the scripture telling when the disciples, except Thomas, were gathered together when Jesus appeared from the dead in a new resurrected body. They rejoiced and received further teachings from him.
When they told Thomas, “We have seen the Lord!” he replied, “Unless I see the nail marks in his hands, and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.”
Eight days later, Jesus’ disciples were once again inside with the doors locked, and Thomas was with them. Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you.” Then Jesus said to Thomas, “Put your finger here and look at my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe.”
Thomas replied, “My Lord and my God!” Jesus said to him, “Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet believed.”
This scriptural portion made me think, “Do I trust Jesus completely?” Is my heart and life in tune to the Spirit of God? Do I reflect the fact that Jesus lives in me?” Perhaps you could ask yourself these same questions.
What we believe determines how we process information. It also is prominent as to how we see the world. I believe the Bible was written by men who were attuned to the Holy Spirit as he gave the writers information from God. This belief is what determines interpretations as to what happens in the world. It Is called a Biblical Worldview.
I am able to say, and I pray my life reflects that Jesus is “My Lord and my God!”
