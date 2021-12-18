“Now the works of the flesh are plain: … enmity, strife, jealousy, anger, selfishness, dissention, party spirit,” (Galatians 5:19-20)
“I have not listed all the works of the flesh in Galatians 5, because this is a short column. I listed those which might relate in some way with the ideas that I am going to quote from John O’Donohue’s book “Anam Cara: A Book of Celtic Wisdom.”
“It is a startling truth that how you see and what you see determine how and who you will be. … To the fearful eye, all is threatening. When you look toward the world in a fearful way, all you see and concentrate on are things that can damage and threaten you. … To the greedy eye, everything can be possessed. It is sad that a greedy person can never enjoy what they have, because they are always haunted by that which they do not yet possess. The motor and agenda is always the same. Joy is possession, but sadly possession is ever restless; it has an inner insatiable hunger. … This greed is now poisoning the earth and impoverishing its people. … When the judgmental eye looks out, … It is always excluding and separating, and therefore it never sees in a compassionate or celebratory way.”(Yet Godlike love is compassion for everyone.) “To the resentful eye, everything is begrudged. People who have allowed the canker of resentment into their vision can never enjoy who they are or what they have. … The resentful eye lives out of its poverty and forgets its own inner harvest. To the indifferent eye, nothing calls or awakens. Without ever knowing it, indifference can place you beyond the frontiers of compassion, healing, and love. … To the inferior eye, everyone else is greater. Others are more beautiful, brilliant and gifted than you. The inferior eye is always looking away from its own treasure. It can never celebrate its own presence and potential. … To the loving eye, everything is real. This art of love is neither sentimental nor naïve. Such love is the greatest criterion of truth, celebration and reality.(This is true if it is Godlike love, because First John 4:8 says, “God is love.”) “Love is the light in which we see each thing in its true origin, nature and destiny. If we could see the world in a loving way, then the world would rise up before us full of invitation, possibility, and depth.”
“The loving eye can even coax pain, hurt and violence toward transfiguration and renewal. The loving eye is bright because it is autonomous and free.”(So many people rebel against anything they feel restricts their precious freedom, but love is always given freely, while other ways of feeling and living are often influenced by things we see outside ourselves.) “It can look lovingly upon anything. The loving vision does not become entangled in the agenda of power, seduction or complicity. It rises above the pathetic arithmetic of blame and judgment and engages experience at the level, of its origin, structure and destiny.”
“To recognize how you see things can bring you self-knowledge, and enable you to glimpse the wonderful treasures your life secretly holds.”
