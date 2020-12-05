Dr. John Thornbury sent this to me recently. I like everything about it, but we have in common the fact that my teacher in eighth grade had us learn and recite several Psalms each morning. We also read from the Bible and prayed all my public school years. One of those Psalms was the 100th Psalm, written below.
Make a joyful shout to the Lord, all you lands! (Psalm 100:1)
There are five states in these United that are very important to me. The first one is West Virginia. During the depression Jeff Thornbury took his new wife Maggie and moved to the southern coal fields where he worked as a miner. It was there that they gave birth to a baby boy, naming him John Forrest after his two grandfathers. The second state is Kentucky where I went to elementary and high school, for Jeff and Maggie had moved back to Kentucky. I graduated from Ashland High School and the Lexington Baptist College. The third state is Arkansas where I found the love of my wife, Reta Bell Taylor. We met at the Calvary Baptist Church, where E.W. Johnson was pastor. The fourth state is Pennsylvania where I served as pastor for 44 years. The Winfield Baptist Church called me as pastor in 1965. The fifth state is New Jersey for it was the home state of my wonderful daughter-in-law, Kimberly. Also this was where lived and died the great missionary David Brainerd. Evangelical Press printed my biography of him in 1996.
I attended the Hagar Grade School in Ashland, Ky. for the sixth grade. At that time the Bible was honored in the secondary schools of Kentucky. As a matter of fact my senior year in high school I was chaplain of our homeroom and read a passage from the Bible and led the class in prayer every morning. Today we have pitched the Bible out of the schools and have traded it for violence, murders and cops walking the halls. More to the point, in sixth grade each morning the teacher led us each day in reciting the 100th Psalm. Although I was not a Christian at the time, this Psalm has stuck in my mind and I can recite it easily from memory.
The 100th Psalm is a beautiful one and none is more appropriate for Thanksgiving. There are twelve messages of praise in this passage which should be a source of blessing this season of the year. Here they are.
1. A JOYFUL SHOUT. “Make a joyful shout to the Lord, all you lands!” (v.1). Believers should be a joyful people, and will be when they are in fellowship with the LORD.
2. GLAD SERVICE “Serve the Lord with gladness” (v. 2). Serving the Lord is not an irksome, burdensome drudgery, but a wonderful privilege.
3. SINGING IN HIS PRESENCE. “Come before His presence with singing” (v. 2). I love the great Thanksgiving Hymns, like “Come Ye thankful People” and “Count your blessings”.
4. THE LORD IS GOD. “Know that the Lord, He is God” (v. 3). That is, Yahweh, the God of the Hebrews, the Trinity of the New Testament. There are many gods, but only one true one.
5. CREATION. “It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves” (v. 3). Logic, common sense, and above all Scripture tell us the we have been created by God. Of course fools do not believe this.
6. WE BELONG TO GOD. “We are His people and the sheep Of His pasture” (v. 3). Believers are God’s not only by creation but His by redemption, regeneration, and adoption.
7. THANKSGIVING IN HIS GATES. “Enter into His gates with thanksgiving” (v. 4.) When the Jews walked into the temple, they came with thanksgiving. Same for us when we attend church.
8. PRAISE IN HIS COURTS.. “And into His courts with praise” (v. 4). The angels in heaven praise God without ceasing. So do the believers who have gone on before. We also praise God in His courts.
9. BLESS HIS NAME “Be thankful to Him and bless His name (V. 4). To bless the name of the Lord means to acknowledge His attributes. His power, sovereignty, holiness and mercy, all make him “blessed”.
10. THE GOODNESS OF GOD. “For the Lord is good” (v. 5). The goodness of God is seen in His providence, by which He showers mercies on all His creatures. The beautiful sky and grass, the rain, the sun by which He cares for all mankind show He is good.
11. THE MERCY OF GOD. “His mercy is everlasting” (v. 5). We see God’s mercy in giving His Son as a sacrifice for us, which keeps us from judgment. What a mercy!
12. HIS TRUTHFULNESS. “And His truth endures to all generations” (v. 5). We know that God cannot lie. That is why we believe that His word is true.
— John Thornbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.