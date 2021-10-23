I am sharing some words from our former pastor, Dr. John Thornbury. It fits well into my belief that government and public education on all levels have bought into the “no God” theory of beginnings. My belief is that the account of creation in Genesis is true.
In Judges 17:6 and 21:25 “Everyone did what was right in his own eyes.” That statement would be a fitting estimation of the moral state of our generation, too. In this increasingly secular culture, most people no longer believe there is any fixed moral standard they need to obey. People regularly prompt one another with phrases like, “Find your own truth” and “Follow your heart” — as if that were a noble and upright way to live.
But that, according to Scripture, is the essence of sinful foolishness. “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes” (Proverbs 12:15). In short, “Whoever trusts in his own mind is a fool” (Proverbs 28:26).
Pastor John writes:
“I recommend that everyone take a look at an article by Adam Mann entitled ‘The Big Bang to the Present, Snapshots of Our Universe Through Time.’ You can download it by Google.
“Adam gives the prevailing views on the stages of the universe which he calls ‘historical moments’ from the beginning, known as the ‘Big Bang’ to the present. As I will show, it also proposes two alternatives to the end, or termination of the universe, known as the ‘Big Crunch’ and the ‘Big Rip.’ It is assumed that readers will believe it because they want to.
“Here are the stages he gives of the ‘scientific model,’ each of which lasts billions of years. As we all have heard, the universe or cosmos, in total, is over 13 billion years old and the earth is over 4 billion years old. The stages are The Big Bang, Cosmic inflation era, Quark gluon plasma, The early epoch, The first atoms, The dark age, The first stars, Large scale structure, The universe’s middle years, Birth of the solar system, Earth and humanity, concluding with The End.
“The Big Bang which came about (I am not kidding, read this for yourself), when out of ‘nothing’ a particle popped up and exploded. Here is an explanation of how the cosmos, which we live in, will come to its end. The first possibility is the ‘Big Crunch.’ Due to space I will try to shorten it. Eventually the stars in all the galaxies will run out of fuel, even black holes will evaporate, gravity will overcome ‘dark energy’s expansionary force’ pulling all matter back together in a sort of reverse Big Bang known as ‘The Big Crunch.’ In a second possibility dark energy could accelerate everything farther and farther from everything else, creating the ‘Big Rip,’ in which the universe tears itself apart. The first possibility gives at the end a “dead cosmos” permeated by inert energy. The other leaves a cosmos torn apart.
“Far be it from me to criticize the brilliant scientists who have concocted these models of the universe’s beginning and its ending. But I believe I have a right, even a duty, to make some comments, some thinking points.
1. Based on the model just briefly explained. we must conclude that science and followers of Christ are on the same turf. Followers of Christ, which use the Bible as a basis, seeks to explain origins. So does science. And we, based on the Bible, seeks to explain how the universe will end. So does science.
2. The two views: the Bible and the above scientific model, are incompatible. We can believe that God created the heavens and the earth, and the universe will be destroyed by fire when Jesus comes, or we can believe that the universe popped out of nothing and will crunch or rip at the end. We can choose one or the other, but we cannot have both.
3. Concluding remarks on Bang, Crunch and Rip. Although I am not a scientist, I believe that it is simply impossible for a ‘particle’ — ‘cosmic egg,’ or anything of the kind, to come out of nothing. Nothing in either science or the Bible makes this possible. As far as the ‘Crunch’ and the ‘Rip’ I believe this is pure speculation and we are in no way obligated to give it any credence.”
— John F. Thornbury
This was pretty heavy information this week. I have been reading and studying this for a long time, even more deeply since visiting the Ark Encounter a few months ago. I am appalled about what is being taught to the children in my family and in yours. Perhaps I don’t have to name the theories and the ways in which God has been eradicated from all public school teachings. If you are not aware, I may give you some reading and studying ideas next week.
