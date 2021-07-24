“While we were yet helpless, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly. Why, one will hardly die for a righteous man, though perhaps for a good man one will dare even to die. But God shows his love for us in that while we were yet sinners Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:6-8)
Many Biblical scholars and other Christians have struggled to understand the meaning of Christ’s crucifixion and its effect on us. So when the Presbyterian Church wrote a new confession in 1967 they could not give a single clear answer. So they settled on the following: “God’s reconciling act in Jesus Christ is a mystery which the Scriptures describe in various ways. It is called the sacrifice of a lamb, a shepherd’s life given for his sheep, atonement by a priest; again it is ransom of a slave, payment of a debt, vicarious satisfaction of a legal penalty, and victory over the powers of evil. These are expressions of a truth, which remains beyond the reach of all theory in the depths of God’s love for man. They reveal the gravity, cost and sure achievement of God’s reconciling work.”
The Biblical scholar William Barclay in his book “The Mind of Jesus” looks at the various ides concerning the meaning of Christ’s crucifixion. And I think he understands the “depths of God’s love for man” and therefore the meaning of Christ’s crucifixion. It is all about God’s love for man.
Barclay writes, “What, then, was Jesus doing in his life and in his death? The answer must be that in his life and in his death Jesus was demonstrating to men the eternal, unchangeable, unconquerable love of God. He was demonstrating to men that God is the Father who loves undefeatably and whose one desire is that the lost son should come home. When Jesus entered the world, when he healed the sick, comforted the sad, fed the hungry, forgave his enemies, he was saying to men: ‘God loves you like that.’ When he died upon the cross, he was saying to men, ‘Nothing that men can ever do to God will stop God loving them.’ There is no limit to the love of God. There is no end beyond which that love will not go. God loves you like that. That is why nothing less than death on the cross would do. If Jesus had refused or escaped the Cross, if he had not died, it would have meant that there was some point at which the love of God stopped, that there was some point beyond which forgiveness was impossible. But the Cross is God saying in Jesus: ‘There is no limit to which my love will not go and no sin which my love will not forgive.’”
We do not need to reject the ideas of others about the meaning of Christ’s death. They are all attempts to describe the incredible love of God for us, and how Christ’s sacrificial death on the Cross saves us. Barclay writes, “The work of Christ is not something about which a man must know; it is something which he must experience in his own heart and mind and life. It is not something to be understood as much as it is to be appropriated.”
I think Barclay means that to understand God’s incredible, unconditional, and unlimited love, you must experience loving like God, with what I call Godlike love.
