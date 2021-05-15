“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28)
I was recently reading about Christianity in the book “The Religions of Man” by Huston Smith. I was really impressed by the following quote from his book:
“The man on the street who first heard Jesus’ disciples proclaiming the Good News was as impressed by what they saw as by what they heard. … Specifically, there seemed to be two qualities in which their lives abounded. Thee first of these was mutual affection. One of the earliest observations we have about Christians by an outsider was, ‘See how they love each other.’ Here were men and women who not only said that all men were equal in the sight of God but lived as if they believed it. The conventional barriers of race and status meant nothing to them. For in Christ there was neither Jew nor Gentile, Greek nor barbarian, bond nor free. As a consequence, in spite of differences in function or social position, their fellowship was marked by a sense of real equality.”
According to Huston this loving acceptance of all groups in the Christian fellowship was the reason Christianity grew in numbers. And this should be obvious, because if Paul had not reached out to the Gentiles, Christianity may have remained as small splinter group of Jews or may not have survived at all. Indeed, Paul wrote his letter to the church he started in Galatia to argue against the Jews who followed him and insisted that in order to be saved, you had to convert completely to Judaism and follow all the Jewish laws of Moses.
But the reason for this column is because I heard on National Public Radio the results of the latest survey about what percentage of Americans say they are actively Christians. It was 48 percent, compared to the 70 percent in the previous survey they quoted. Now I have heard that Christian churches have had declining total memberships for years, although some individual congregations may grow. And I have to wonder if their refusal to accept diverse groups has been the reason. Despite years of civil rights efforts, I suspect that Sunday morning worship is still the most segregated hour in this country.
And I have noticed that supposedly very religious churches may condemn homosexuals or be opposed to immigrants. I am glad to know that when my mother moved to San Antonio, Texas to keep her job when they closed the Air Force Base in Middletown, PA, she became the only Anglo member of a Hispanic congregation there.
Our country has become so divided, because people are less accepting of anyone who does not conform completely to their ever narrowing ideas of who or what you have to be or do to be saved by God or even accepted by other Christians. One person lamented the fact that they did not have more young people interested in their church. I replied, “Maybe that is because you want them to act like old people.” To be more inclusive, you need to be more accepting and loving toward everyone, just as they are.
