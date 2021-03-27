“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth and the life; no one comes to the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6)
For many Christians, their main concern is getting into Heaven in their next life. But for me that is not my main concern. The reason is that I feel sure that I will enjoy Heaven in my next life. That assurance comes from the Beatitude in Matthew 5:8, “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” Like the mystics, I try to purify myself of all ungodly thoughts or feelings or actions. Of course, I do not completely succeed, because no one is perfect in this earthly life. But I have come close enough that I can see and believe the unconditional and unlimited love of God, which will save me and everyone else in the next life.
So I concentrate on getting closer to God in this life. And Jesus says that he is the way and the truth and the life. And he also says no one comes to the Father, but by him. What this means is that if you want to get closer to God in this life you must become like Jesus in your thoughts and feelings and actions. God will take care of you in the next life, because of his loving compassion for everyone. But it is in this life that becoming like Jesus, and thus like God, will make the very important difference now.
And Jesus gives us further guidance concerning how to be like God in Matthew 5:44-45, “I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes the sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.” Because of the limitation of the language, it is necessary to say “sons of your Father who is in heaven,” to mean “like your Father in heaven,” who is of course, God. I know that I have quoted this advice before. And I have been told that loving your enemies is very hard, and almost impossible in this life. But it may be easier when you understand that Godlike love does not necessarily mean affection. It means compassion, which is why you pray for those who persecute you. Hard as even this seems, it is what you must feel and do if you are going to be like God. This is the way and the truth which leads to a life like God in this life.
If you want to get to Heaven in your next life, it also makes sense to be concerned about this life, which you must deal with now, before ever getting to the next life.
Indeed, I find dealing with this life now, feels more urgent than worrying about my next life, in which I trust God to take loving care of me. In fact, most of us are really more concerned with dealing with our earthly life now, although our faith in God is a wonderful assurance for our next life in Heaven.
So Jesus says in Matthew 6:34, “Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Let the day’s own trouble be sufficient for the day.
We are immersed in this life, so it is wise to seek and follow the way, and the truth and the life that is most like God’s on this earth, which Jesus showed us with his Godlike life.
