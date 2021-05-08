{p class=”p1”}Graduations last year were very different from previous years. I don’t need to write about that for you to know what I am saying. Proms? Did they even have them last year? There used to be graduations for many grades, including kindergarten. Despite COVID, I suspect last year had some type of special events even if they were virtual and not in person.{p class=”p1”}I didn’t go to a prom until one grandson was on the court and invited me to the prom to take pictures, which I did, if only for a few minutes. My daughters didn’t go to a prom either. Last weekend, I had the pleasure of taking prom pictures of my friend’s son and his girlfriend before they left home. Wow, the gowns are something we would have seen in “Dancing with the Stars” on TV. Beautiful glitter and glam.{p class=”p1”}Probably the graduation ceremonies will still have some modifications this year. By the way, when did it change to “graduated high school,” instead of “graduated from high school,” and “graduated college,” instead of “graduated from college?” I have trouble getting the meaning of “graduated high school.” If a high school has graduated, what became of it? Grammatically, I don’t understand the meaning. Maybe that is one of the changes in the use of grammar that I missed.{p class=”p1”}Enough of that. The purpose of this column is for you to reminisce about your own experiences or those of your loved ones. As I share my facts and observations, I hope they bring some pleasant memories to mind. My own first graduation was on June 3, 1960. The class of 1960 was to have its 60{sup}th{/sup} reunion in 2020. Has a nice ring to it, but it didn’t happen.{p class=”p1”}I graduated on a Friday night and started my first secretarial job on Monday morning. It was very exciting for me. I loved being a secretary. In October 1961, I married Paul. We had two daughters, and I had other secretarial jobs. I loved each one of them.{p class=”p1”}At age 30, God impressed on my heart and Paul’s that I should begin college and become a teacher. It was so new in our family. I was the first (but not the last) in my extended family of numerous aunts, uncles and cousins to take this step. That led to college graduation in 1978. I continued post-graduate school while I was teaching and received a master’s degree in 1986.{p class=”p1”}I enjoy going to family graduations, and those of former Milton students. What fun to see grown kids earning a diploma and achievement awards in the years after I was their teacher in second, third, fourth, fifth or sixth grades. Their achievements give me joy and pride, same with nieces, nephews, and especially my grand children, who graduated from Lock Haven and Susquehanna.{p class=”p1”}One day, I will have the ultimate graduation. All my qualifications are taken care of. I will receive a special new robe and be given an advancement that is out of this world. My sin earned me eternal separation from God forever. Jesus paid the death price for the punishment of my sin.{p class=”p1”}Some people don’t want to be bothered with God here on earth, but when they become separated from him forever, it will be very unpleasant and too late. I am sure you can see the direction this world is going. Do you think we are living in “the last days”? I have always been a reader, so I have read from the Bible and other books about what those days will be like. I have been taking courses from the book of Revelation too. I am glad that in the end of the book, we are on the winning side.{p class=”p1”}Jesus never sinned, so he had no need to bear the punishment for himself. He willingly took our punishment so I can “graduate” and go free when my body is no longer living. The soul never dies and will be alive for eternity. I’m grateful and in awe to know that Jesus paid my death punishment. I will live forever in Heaven. Not because I deserve it, nor that I did anything to earn it, but that I have believed in Jesus Christ’s atonement when He died on the cross and rose again from the dead.{p class=”p1”}I pray you have believed in Jesus personally and will be there with me. This is a graduation for which I long to receive advancement.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
