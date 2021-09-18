Perhaps you think of reunions in the summer. It seems that is the time many families enjoy getting together with extended family relatives. As a child I never had the official “occasion” called a reunion. But my dad’s side of the family was very large and we all got together with my grandparents in their home at Christmas. The rest of the year we visited as families to keep close contact with his siblings.
My first experience for a family reunion was the year I met Paul. He took me his mother’s family reunion of the Diefenbach family along Penns Creek near White Springs in Union County.
The following June I went to my first Blyler reunion at his Uncle Robert and Aunt Mary Ellen’s in rural Watsontown outside Dewart. Paul’s sister, Lois and I were expecting our first babies on the same date the following week. Lois had her baby the next morning.
The following day we had a Hollenbach family reunion just east outside New Berlin. The next morning my baby was born. Both babies came a few days early and were born 25 hours apart. Both babies were to be a first grandchild all the way around. Lois claimed the Blyler and Weary first grandchild. The next day I claimed the first Hollenbach grandchild, but was a day late for Blyler.
A reunion that I really enjoy is the reunion of students who attended one-room schools before they closed down. For many years I had a hankering to have our one-room school students reunited. Many years ago, Nancy Hackenberg Boney arranged a reunion several times. But the years had flown by, and it was time to do it again.
Finally, in the fall of 2015, I thought, “If not now, when?” I pondered about how many of my former classmates had passed away. The last of those schools in our area closed in 1955, when I finished seventh grade. We would have had our sixth reunion in 2021, but you know why we didn’t. I am hoping we can have it in 2022. The date has been set for April 10, and the same place has been reserved in Middleburg. I didn’t get the announcement sent out yet, but if you are reading this, you can mark the date.
The reason I can’t get going on the one-room school reunion is because I’ve been working hard on preparations for my high school reunion. Tonight is my Selinsgrove Class of 1960 reunion. In 2020 it was 60 years, but we couldn’t have it. So, tonight it is 61. We are going to be able to have a tour of our high school building this morning. That will be fun as we remember the years we spent there. I was there for a meeting ten years ago, but I am sure there are more changes since then.
Will there be reunions in Heaven? We who are left on earth when a loved one dies want to think we will be reunited in Heaven. Elijah and Moses were transfigured in the New Testament, and they were recognized. But I believe our love in Heaven will transcend that of earthly relationships.
We are going to love each other with a perfect love, which we have not seen in relationships on earth. All things will be new. We will see each other differently. Instead of physical eyes, we will see each other with the sight of our soul.
I love southern gospel music, but some of the songs are not scriptural. One such song is by Dottie Rambo who wrote thousands of beautiful and scriptural songs, but a few of them leave something to be desired spiritually. One such song is “Mama’s teaching Angels how to sing.” That is preposterous.
Many who have lost loved ones want to believe the ones who have gone ahead are up there looking down on us. That is way not scriptural. But it makes people feel good. I will just make a brief note on that subject. When we go to Heaven, we will not even want to look down on earth. If our loved one would look down on the turmoil and even our sin, can you think that would make them happy? Heaven will have no unhappiness, no tears, no pain. I would think that looking down here would be depressing.
We will love one another in Heaven, in a perfect love; but God will be everything to us. There will be no backbiting, no bullying and no disappointment. We will have only great love for one another and the ultimate Love of Christ.
