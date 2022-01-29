“And Jesus said, ‘Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.’” (Luke 23:34)
When I want to best know the will of God I listen to what Jesus says, rather than the legalistic understandings of Old Testament ethics like the Pharisees and other authorities promoted when Jesus came to reveal God’s will. Jesus revealed the spirit of the Old Testament laws, thus giving me a deeper and better understanding of God’s will.
In this column I will give examples of how God’s will applies to some real life situations. But I will not give the real names of the individuals involved other than myself, because I do not want to hurt anyone, even unintentionally.
I help Tom financially because he can’t live on his meager Social Security income. Yet when I revealed that I voted for a different presidential candidate than he thought I should, he started calling me names like “Traitor” and “Turn Coat.” This has upset some of the people who know how I have helped Tom. But no matter what Tom says about me, it never hurts me, because I feel and follow the Godlike love that I write so often about. But Tom also hurts other people in other ways. One day he said, after his presidential choice lost the election, that anyone who did not vote for his choice should be shot.
So he hurt Jerry one day, and Jerry wanted to know why I did not stick up for him by getting on Tom. He wanted me to defend him by hurting Tom. I could not agree with that because it would be wrong for me to hurt Tom, and two wrongs do not make a right. Also that is Old Testament legalistic ethics, like “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.”
Besides Jerry has the more power to heal his hurt than I do. He merely has to forgive Tom or the hurt will haunt him, rather than healing if he continues to harbor it. But an even better solution is for him to have Godlike love for Tom and everyone. Than what anyone says anywhere will not hurt him. Godlike love is caring about everyone just like God does. I know and care about Tom just as who he is. Yet I have been fortunate to experience Godlike love in the home I grew up in, so I felt and feel Godlike love for others. Yet I do not know what Tom experienced, either growing up or since, which made him what he is today. But because I care about him as he is, I forgive him for whatever he says before he even says it. So I am never even hurt by whatever he says. That is one wonderful power of Godlike love that I wish to convey to Jerry and everyone, so they will not be so vulnerable to being hurt by others.
And Jesus, while suffering the pain of hanging on the cross, in the greatest wrong in history, prays for his Father to forgive those who put him there, because “they know not what they do.” Jesus understands that anyone who does not love like God, does not know what they are doing. And we all miss that goal to some extent. So we all need God’s forgiveness. And God loves and forgives us all. And God wants us to do the same so we will also be like God, as Jesus asks us to be in Matthew 5:44-45.
