I know I am a week late, but I am actually writing on Mother’s Day. Besides, if you were a mother last week, you still are! Happy day of the Lord! I celebrate the fact that I had a wonderful mother, and my children honored me today! My passion is to continue praying for them and rejoicing in them, my grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
I hope my bits and pieces bring back pleasant memories for you. Memories with my own mother and grandmother are only pleasant and praise worthy.
There are four songs I sang as solos when I was 11 years old. First, I sang “La Paloma (the Dove)” for a short play in eighth-grade PTA meeting. Next was “Mansion Over the Hilltop,” my first solo in church. Third was “Mother” in church, and then “Love Letters in the Sand” for a talent show at the Kratzerville festival.
MOTHER: “M” is for the million things she taught me, “O” means only that she’s growing old, “T” is for the tears she shed to save me, “H” is for her heart of purest gold; “E” is for her eyes, with love-light shining, “R” means right, and right she’ll always be. Put them all together, they spell “Mother” a word that means the world to me.” – by Howard Johnson, Theodore Morse (1915). It was a fitting tribute for my mother.
My personality is so different from hers. She used her skills to direct this hyperactive little girl in the proper ways to express my necessity to be moving all the time. I remembered about her patience many times when I was an elementary school teacher and taught children such as I. The college classes were fine, but my mother demonstrated the wisdom to deal with a child needing that understanding.
My maternal grandmother, Naomi Walter Stimmel, passed away when my own mother was only 2 years old. Her sister was only 1. My paternal grandmother, Carrie Kline Hollenbach had 12 children and lived to be nearly 90. She had more than 30 grandchildren. A kid had to be fast and able to ask the right questions in order to get the status of knowing her well.
She was an ideal, old-fashioned grandmother. She made walnut taffy, always had cookies or cake for visiting family; and she stayed with new mothers in the family to help care for a new baby and siblings.
When I had a family of my own, she occasionally stayed with us for a three-day visit. Those were my favorite and most memorable times. She told me lots of things about her childhood and early years of marriage that I would not have known otherwise. She told me of her love for her children and how proud she was of my dad.
Being a mother is an awesome responsibility. We had one daughter like me and one like Paul. I was less than perfect, but I tried to instill in them the Biblical values my mother taught me. If you knew Paul, you know without my telling you that he exerted a lot of effort in teaching and training our children. His parents and extended family did so as well. For those of you who know Renee and Paula, you know that God had the greatest impact on their lives. I always enjoyed being their mother. I still love to observe God’s working in their lives.
Eventually, grandchildren appeared on the scene. I wanted so much to be a Godly grandmother for these precious ones. That is still the passion of my heart for them. The next generation has arrived and I feel blessed. I remember wanting to have children. I didn’t think of being the parent of adults, and eventually being a great grandmother. I love interacting with them and still pray to be a Godly influence and continue to be a regular prayer warrior pointing them to the savior, Jesus Christ.
Everyone says that time goes too fast. It’s true. The Bible says we are here on earth as a vapor. What we do here to help lead our descendants in the way of truth is important; and yes, the time is short. It seems like our world is in free fall. Are we living in what the Bible calls the “last days?” I have been studying about that. There is still time to repent of self-serving ways of living. God is patient, but He won’t always allow the sinfulness to continue.
Do you have a friend you’ve been meaning to contact? Visit, write, or call; and enjoy time with your loved ones before it is too late. That includes your mother if the Lord has blessed you to still have her.
