We don’t usually associate October with kite flying. Last week, I saw hundreds of kites, and talked to several of the participants at a kite-flying festival. Our Ocean City, Md., hotel was directly by the Boardwalk, and the kite flying took four blocks on the beach just left of our balcony. It was amazing to learn how they guide the kites. I watched how they did slow controlled movements to move kites up, down, sideways, upside down and keep kite strings from tangling with other kites. Some of them could touch down and collect additional parts to their individual kites.
The kites were not the usual patterns as in local fields or yards. These were every imaginable shapes. My favorite was Roy Rogers’ Trigger, his horse, appearing like he was galloping into the ocean. There was a rooster, three monkeys, a stingray, seahorse, skeletons, wheels, geometric shapes, Teddy bear, American flags, fish, dolphins, more sea creatures, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, super heroes, etc.
The wind was perfect for the four-day event. It was sunny every day, with a constant ocean breeze. Our vehicle carried four former classmates at Selinsgrove. We four ladies knew how to capture the good weather, good food, and good companionship for five days.
Our driver was Shirley Ferguson. We also went to Assateague and Chincoteague to see the beautiful wild ponies. At night we played table games. The TV was never turned on.
It was the first I knew about kite-flying festivals. What a pleasant surprise, and fun. When someone says to you “Go fly a kite,” take it as a compliment. The art of kite flying is very sophisticated. If you have opportunity to go to a kite festival, you would surely enjoy it.
And now a few words from my friend, Dr. John Thornbury: The Indwelling of the Holy Spirit
“The Spirit of truth... dwells with you and will be in you. I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you” (John 14:17, 18). The more I think about this subject, the more overwhelmed I become. God comes to dwell in the believer. That is a fact. Christians know that Jesus died for them, and they know that the Father loves them. But how many of us really understand what it means to have the Holy Spirit dwelling in us? Go with me as I briefly introduce you to three great questions, What is the Spirit’s indwelling, When does it happen, and Why does it happen?
What
Child of God, it would take a thousand lifetimes to explore the depth of what it means for God to come into us. Throughout the New Testament this glorious truth is taught (Romans 8:9, Galatians 3:2, 2 Timothy 1:14, etc.) Jesus said to His disciples before He went back to heaven that the Spirit would dwell with them and be in them. What does this mean? We know that the human person is composed of physical form, the body, and an invisible or spiritual form, the spirit or soul. Paul teaches that our bodies are the temples of the living God. In the Old Testament God dwelt in a physical house, the temple. Now He dwells in the church (I Corinthians 3:16) and the bodies of the individual believers (I Cor. 6:19). The Holy Spirit of God cohabits with our spirits and thus lives in us.
When
The Holy Spirit comes to dwell in the Christian when he or she becomes a believer. The Holy Spirit reveals Christ to us and when we receive Jesus as Lord and Savior, He comes in to permanently dwell. It is important that we know that the Holy Spirit goes where the blood of Jesus goes. Christ died for our sins on the cross and when we receive Him and trust His shed blood, the Spirit immediately comes in to live in us. This fact in no way compromises the truth of the omnipresence of the Spirit of God Who “fills heaven and earth” (Jeremiah 23:24). Yes God is omnipresent in the universe through the Spirit, but He especially dwells in His people who are the chosen, redeemed, regenerated and sanctified.
Why
Christ can dwell in His people throughout the world by His Spirit. After all His name is “the Spirit of Christ” (I Pet. 1:11). Volumes of books can be and have been written on what the Spirit of Christ does in God’s people. Jesus called Him “One called alongside” who came to be our teacher and helper. He enlightens, empowers, teaches, intercedes, convicts, leads or guides us, and defends. In short He does everything Jesus did for His disciples when He was on earth.
Brothers and sisters in Christ, please take these brief remarks as a challenge to explore the rich teachings of what the Holy Spirit does in your life.
Happy study. Happy learning. God bless you.
— John F. Thornbury
