“He who does not love does not know God; for God is love.” (First John 4:8)
In my reading I encountered an idea that first threw me for a loop. The idea was that to love like God, which I am often promoting, you must love without any thoughts or images of who or what you love. Now I had no problem loving my wife Ramona, because I found her completely lovable. But to love without any details to love seemed impossible. But then I thought of I John 4:8 where it says that God “IS” love. So if I am to love like God, I must become love. I have some sense of that, because I do not allow anything but Godlike love into my heart. So nothing but Godlike love can come out of my heart. Thus I have become love in the same sense that God is love. But Godlike love should be more than a feeling, it should also determine your actions. So we might get some insight from how God acts in Matthew 5:44-45 where Jesus says, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and the unjust.” So it does not matter who or what people are, you still love them like God does, because what determines your feelings and actions is not what they are, but what you are, which is Godlike love.
Now Godlike love means compassion or caring about everyone just as they are. So I will give an example from my life. Someone needed me to drive him to his eye doctor, because they were going to dilate his eyes. I knew that he would criticize my driving just as he did the last time I took him there. But that did not matter. What mattered was that he needed transportation and I was the only one available to provide it. Sure enough, he criticized me as I expected. So when other people heard about how he acted, their response was, “I would let him walk next time.” But that is not my response. He can’t walk 40 miles; so as long as I am capable I will drive him there, because I care about him, just as God cares about him, because God is love. And I try to become love like God is love.
Now I have heard Christians say, “God does not love the sin, but he always loves the sinner.” I agree with that. God does not love the sin, because the sin hurts the sinner in ways they may not even realize, and may even hurt other people who God also cares about. Since Godlike love is caring, it would be uncaring for Godlike love to love sin. But I don’t like the word sin. So I have long said good or evil is really Godlike wisdom or foolishness. But now I prefer to say good or evil is Godlike love or foolishness, because to not become love like God’s, is foolish.
I try to persuade people to become love, like God is love. But the response, even if it sounds good, is usually that it is too hard to get there. Yet although I am imperfect, and I will always be imperfect in this earthly life, I find loving like God to be the easiest and most fulfilling way to feel and live. It is the only way that makes sense once you have truly experienced feeling and living with it, by becoming Godlike love.
