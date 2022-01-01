Christmas arrived here in New Berlin. For those of you who inquired about my “final” major surgery (Dec. 20) to correct my radiation damaged body, I am recovering very well. Everyone in my family and one friend came on Dec. 17. It was wonderful! So Christmas week was spent recovering while resting, reading, writing and studying.
I read devotionals from several writers. I have a few favorites of which I occasionally write in this column, one is by the late Ray Stedman. They are published daily by “friends of RayStedman.org,” where you can access them free. The Christmas Day devotional was a very unusual one. So, I put my original writing aside to give you this profound one.
Job 42: 10,11 “After Job had prayed for his friends, the Lord restored his fortunes and gave him twice as much as he had before. All his brothers and sisters, and all who had known him before came and ate with him at his house. They comforted and consoled him over all the trouble the Lord had brought upon him. And each one gave him a piece of silver and a gold ring.”
“Doesn’t that sound like Christmas? I suppose you are saying, ‘Wait a minute. Come on, that was not Christmas! This was long before anyone ever celebrated Christmas! This was two thousand years before Christ came to earth. How could there be Christmas in the book of Job?’
“The first thing to note about this is that the occasion that is described here is a family gathering. Job’s brothers and sisters and all his friends who had known him before are getting together. Also, the extended relatives and likely grandchildren. By this time Job is a seventy-year-old man or even older, and though his own children had all perished, he may have had grandchildren. All the neighbors and friends had brought their families. So this was a great family occasion as Christmas is for us, and always has been.
“The second thing we see here is that this was a time of feasting. They gathered to eat together, and we do that today. We start with stuffed turkey, and we end with stuffed people! Throughout history and in most cultures where Christmas is recognized, feasting has been part of the Christmas celebration.
“Then there is another thing here that we can associate with Christmas. It is what we would call fellowship. Job’s family and friends gathered to comfort him and to express sympathy and understanding for all the pain and suffering he had been going through.
“The giving of gifts also brings to mind Christmas. These friends gave to Job gifts of silver and gold. In the Bible these two metals are used symbolically as a picture of redemption. Silver is the sign of redemption, and gold is the picture of deity; God redeeming people. That is why this is Christmas at Job’s house. Job’s witness to his friends evidently had such effect upon them that in gratitude for what they learned from him, they gave him gifts of silver and gold to express their understanding of God’s redemption among people.
“Job discovered two thousand years before Jesus’ birth and eventual death on the cross that One was coming into the world, and, as the angel said to Mary, ‘He will save his people from their sins,’ (Matthew 1:21).
“This is what brings joy and gladness to believers’ hearts at Christmas time. If you know the Lord Jesus, you have the greatest gift God can give to a person. Out of the richness of your life you will find yourself gladly sharing from all that you have with those who have less, that there may be the ringing out of joy and thanksgiving in a season like this.
“Knowing Jesus is the greatest gift anyone can receive, we worship at the manger of our redeemer and king. Are we sharing with others the riches of his blessings?”
