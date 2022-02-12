If I looked around on this earth and tried to find something in which to put my trust, I’d give up. Politics, government, even our Constitution is taking a hit. Would it be law, riches, my car, my fantastic friends, and even my wonderful family – like myself, all are fallible.
Don’t be insulted, I do appreciate you, but I know what the Bible says about human nature and the abundance of “things.” Plus the fact that the Bible says we were all born in sin. In fact, this is the situation for all mankind. But the Bible teaches that there is ONE who is perfect, in whom we can put our trust. And this I do! I trust him for my eternal future, but I also trust him with my here and now.
I’ve said many times, and just recently once again that every day is an adventure. I don’t know from one day to the next what wonderful truths will be uncovered, what interesting things God will teach me, and what joyful events I might experience.
Is everything good? Hardly. I, like the rest of you, have days that seem to be going wrong. Times that are filled with physical pain. Hours that leave me emotionally damaged. And moments that bring a longing for better times – ever thinking of the perfection of Heaven, where none of the painful things of life need to be endured. Meanwhile, God comforts and brings blessings.
I’ve learned to trust God, who knows my every second, and he cares. Nothing touches me that has not first met his design and purpose for me. It might not be perfectly “good,” but the Bible says that for those who trust him, everything works together for good. I believe it is true.
I recently found a writing of my own that was written shortly after the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Asia the day after Christmas in 2004. I just checked on the updated information of that horrible catastrophe. Thailand, Sri Lanka and Indonesia were hit by an earthquake measuring 9.1 magnitude. Approximately 230,000 people were swept away, drowned, or had buildings collapse on them in a matter of hours.
I can’t imagine the hopelessness survivors may have felt because of missing or dead loved ones. That same year, 4 hurricanes ripped across Florida and other southern states. Since 2004, we could list many catastrophes here in the United States and around the world. You may be interested to look up “The 10 worst Natural Disasters in U.S. History.”
I wonder if recent things are what is prophesied in God’s Word, the Bible. Luke 21:11, “And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences, and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.” Matthew and Mark write of it too. Matthew adds: “For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.”
When I wrote about this in 2005, I was doing regular journal writings with a dear friend. We did common writings every month for 12 years. The title of that month’s writing was, of course, “Look Up.” Her writing included as a reminder to “Look Up” from Isaiah 40:26. “Lift up your eyes and look to the heavens. Who created all these? He who brings out the starry host one by one and calls forth each of them by name. Because of his great power and mighty strength, not one of them is missing.”
She was writing about the billions of stars in the heavens, and God knows every one by name. And he knew each of us from before the foundation of the world. This gives me reason to rejoice. And I’ll tell you this: It is better to Look Up, because this world has no lure to want to stay here. I’m looking to Jesus, the “Author and finisher of my faith.” (Hebrews 12:2).
I am not a Doomsday forecaster, but have you noticed that our world is turning against God rather than turning to him? God is giving people of the world time right now to look up to him and repent of our evils.
I want to live each day praising God. When one becomes more “mature” in years, we realize we have lived more years than we will live from now on out.
Without hope, it may be hard to face that fact. But if God should leave me here on this earth for a time, I hope I can faithfully serve him to the end of my days. There is a better day coming. Look Up! He cares for you too!
