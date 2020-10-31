“The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want; he makes me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside still waters; he restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me.” (Psalm 23:1-4)
I listened to a program on National Public Radio about happiness. It seemed like a timely topic in these pandemic times. The first person interviewed said that the three things that seem to be important to be happy are gratitude, kindness and connectivity. Gratitude is important in the writings of Alan Watts on freedom, which I have quoted in my last column. And I once wrote, “To forget to be thankful is to forget to be happy.”
But gratitude can be difficult in these trying times when we live in the shadow of death. We may not be able to change our circumstances, yet we can change our attitude concerning them. As Psalm 23 points out, there are circumstances that are easy to be grateful for, and other circumstances that we may not be grateful for. And they can be different for each of us.
Looking at my life, I am not grateful for losing my wife because she died. But I am very grateful that her suffering is over, because she is in heaven. I am not grateful for the physical problems I have to suffer with now. But I am very grateful that I have found ways of keeping them manageable so far. And I have no fear of death, because some day I may welcome death as the only way out of my suffering and the only door into heaven and back to my beloved Ramona. So I focus on the good things in my life, not the bad. And if I see or feel no good things, I will focus on loving, which is always beautiful.
But how does kindness give happiness? If you are kind, people are more likely to like you and be your friend. And that leads to the connectivity, which I have read in many places is important for happiness. One might wonder, however, which came first the chicken or the egg? Are you kind because you are already a happy person or does being kind make you a happy person? I feel that my kindness was a factor in Ramona loving me, which led to the happiest relationship in my life. And I am thankful for the people who I am still connected with in my life.
But the last person on the program saw happiness as a feeling of peace and contentment. That made me realize that was the kind of happiness I experienced in the home I grew up in. It was a quiet home full of love and also a feeling of peaceful contentment for all of us, both adults and children. So I do not need the extreme excitement that person said many Americans seem to need to be happy, and which is often rare.
So there are many ways to be happy. Fortunately technology gives us many ways to enjoy the connectivity we may thirst for in these times. Maybe there are no parties or other large social gatherings, but there is social media and the telephone, and for me these columns and letters through which I can share thoughts that I have had time to think about deeply in my solitude.
