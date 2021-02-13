I am planning to avoid talking about the changes in schooling these days. I will tell about how I became a college student for the first time at age 30. You are always counted on to insert your own experiences. A little jog of your memory may remind you how God worked in your own life.
Students who attend post-high school education usually make their decisions early. Some as early as elementary school. Others might postpone continuing education for a while, but still keep it on their radar. My daughter, Paula, worked two years, then attained her college degree.
A great opportunity is available to students who want a vocational education which will jump start them on a career. Others may apprentice with someone in their field of interest.
I grew up with no thoughts of going to college. No one in our extended family had gone and it wasn’t considered. From age 11, my goal was to become a secretary, which I began the first day after high school continuing after marriage and children. My last secretarial position was in the Lewisburg Area School District. I loved my job.
A time came when Paul and I believed God was speaking to us about my becoming a teacher. Our daughters were ages 12 and 8. We owned a home in Mazeppa where we loved living. So why change anything when all the nuts and bolts were working fine?
I told God in prayer that I wasn’t much interested in going to college, nor becoming a teacher; but if He opened doors and worked out the finances, I’d do it.
I set out to prove it wasn’t possible. On two salaries, we were just making house payments and meeting all expenses. If I quit working, well… I understood when Paul told me he could handle household expenses but could not give anything toward the education part. If God wanted me to go, He would have to provide the way.
Paul promised to help with the housework, driving kids where they needed to go, and anything he could do to help, but not financially.
Setting out to prove a mix up in communication with God, I talked to my dad and mother separately. My dad was never shy about giving his opinion, so I thought I’d start there to be told it was a foolish idea with all the reasons why. Instead Dad said, “There’s a guy I work with (PennDOT) who is 29, he’s going to college part-time and he’s doing fine. You could do the school work easily.”
My mother said, “Your old guidance counselor, Chet Rowe, is still at the high school, give him a call.” It was Saturday, and I didn’t want to intrude. She said, “Call him, I know he wouldn’t mind.” I called; he said, “I’ll meet you at the high school in 15 minutes.” I was certain he would tell me I wouldn’t be likely to succeed.
He got out my transcripts and told me since I took the secretarial course in high school, I’d be short only a few math courses. I had elected to take Latin for two years, so language was taken care of. He said my grades were in the top 10 percent of the class and I wouldn’t have any trouble. On the spot he helped me figure where I’d likely need to go. With a family, I couldn’t move away and would have to commute. He gave me the name of Dr. Gum at Bloomsburg University.
Before going back to my parent’s home, I thought of another way to get talked out of this silly idea. My grandmother was more than 80 years old. She had 12 children and more than 30 grandchildren. She would tell me for sure, this was a pie-in-the-sky idea. Her reaction amazed me. “Betty, you can do it, I would be so proud of you. And you would be the first in our family to go to college.”
Although I was enjoying the confirmations and assurances of success, money was still a big factor, and I was sure Dr. Gum would tell me I didn’t have enough preparation for college. This wouldn’t have bothered me, because I loved being a secretary.
The rest of the story will come next week. This was all in God’s hands, and I would be content wherever he placed me. I was very happy with where I was, but this next step? It was way out there as far as my life experiences were concerned. I knew I could trust God. He had already directed some joyous things in my life. Such as placing Paul in my path at exactly the right time. He had made no mistakes in leading us to employment, housing, and especially two incredible daughters. To be continued… Happy Valentine’s Day.
