Late happy birthday, daughter Paula. Happy Birthday to my brother, Jerry Hollenbach. He is celebrating a significant birthday today. If you see him, tell this young man “happy birthday.” I won’t see him on his birthday unless he attends a public auction which I will be attending. If you enjoy estate sales, this is a good one to attend. It is on Swartz Road, near Kuhn’s Brothers Lumber, Lewisburg.
I have been busy preparing an informational registration letter for my high school Class of 1960. We were to have our 60th reunion in 2020. So we will try for September this year. I am also preparing an updated “Deceased Classmates” brochure. It makes me sad as look at the pictures of my late classmates as they looked back then.
I am enjoying gardening these days. A truck delivered four scoops of mulch into my driveway this week. My pull-after cart holds 25 forks full. In three days I spread 35 pull cart loads.
As I spread the mulch, I lifted the lilies, lavender, rose bushes, coral bells, several kinds of hydrangea bushes, rhododendrons, a variety of hosta plants, clematis, daisies, bleeding hearts, lilacs, columbines, butterfly bushes, rhubarb, and one lonely blackberry bush. I love this close up look, and can clear old and dead parts of the plants and weeds before adding the mulch.
I have already filled my planters with new selections. I planted coleus too early. Frost cleared most of them. I knew coleus didn’t like cold temperatures, so I took them into the garage when a frost was forecast. They froze inside the attached garage!
This year, I planted a few sweet potato plants. My cousin, Jim, gave me some white sweet potatoes from his vines last summer. I really liked them so I thought I’d try it myself. Of the three I planted, one variety is growing well. Two others have been decimated by rabbits. I told them to stay away, but they apparently don’t speak my language or maybe they are being rebellious.
Along the way of spreading mulch, I have been working on arranging the yard for picnics and fun with the kids. The back yard is the scene I see when cooking and doing dishes. It is not visible by drivers and walkers, but I find it enjoyable all summer. I love that the family gets together regularly again.
I have been reading and studying regularly. While I was recovering from surgery, I got started listening to every CD we have. I haven’t gotten through them all. Most are southern gospel quartets, mixed groups, and soloists. Paul bought almost all the quartet CDs. Of the ones I listened to so far, I kept about 50, and put 65 out for New Berlin Yard Sale. Those that didn’t get sold, I donated to our church for an indoor yard sale.
Paul was a real connoisseur of gospel music. He had over 300 albums of 33 1/3 records. They got sold at our moving sale for $1 per hundred. That was sad. We had to make some decisions about what we didn’t have room for in our New Berlin home. But I miss hearing those old songs. It was truly a history of some significant times our family spent at concerts and heard the best groups ever.
Another place our history “lives” is in my piles of journals. I doubt that I will ever read them again. I have files with hundreds of writings I wrote for the three grandchildren. I think they will probably throw them out. In my day dreams I think of one of them writing books from all the information they will have. But I won’t be here to object when they all get thrown out.
One place things are written down which I read every day is in the journal that God had given to be written for us to read. God loves you. God gave his only begotten son to die on the cross to take the punishment which we deserve. He loves his creation. The Beatitudes are comforting as well as instructive. The Psalms are poetic and exalting to God. And so much more. There are things I need to observe and learn, then act on. We can please God by believing in Jesus Christ and living to glorify him. This gives him much pleasure. Also, there are the Proverbs which give many ideas of how to live victoriously and happily. The Gospels, of course, tell of how Jesus lived and his teachings of how we are to live. The Revelation tells of our glorious future with our Heavenly Father. I could go on and on. This is good reading! It never grows old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.