This is no big announcement. We have all seen this unfold as it has been happening. I could go in many different directions with this. The most obvious would be COVID-19, the state of our nation, and the state of world cultures. I have very firm opinions about this, but it isn’t the tenor of my writings. I will only say that I have no trust in things of this world.
The Bible teaches, and most of us have experienced this, that people will let us down — meaning none of us is perfect. No matter how hard we try to be true, honest, noble, and courteous, no one can maintain strict principles of perfection without falling off the proverbial pedestal every day.
My trust is in God, and I don’t mind talking seriously about Him. He will never fail. Knowing this gives me joy and peace every day. But I also appreciate the lighter side of what seems obvious. The following is copied from a 1950s high school home economics textbook, sent to me by a high school friend. I don’t have the book title, but the things reported here can be remembered by those who were there. The subtitle is: “How to be a Good Wife.” A few of my own comments will be in the text. So here it is.
HAVE DINNER READY — “Plan ahead, even the night before, to have a delicious meal on time for his return. This is a way of letting him know that you have been thinking about him and are concerned about his needs. Most men are hungry when they come home and the prospect of a good meal (especially his favorite dish) is part of the warm welcome needed.” The most obvious things to me are that there is a man and a woman in this scenario, and that only the man is working outside the home.
LET HIM TALK FIRST — “Remember his topics of conversation are more important than yours. You may have a dozen important things to tell him, but the moment of his arrival is not the time.” Needing no comment from me, you are allowed to smile here.
PREPARE YOURSELF – Take 15 minutes to rest so that you’ll be refreshed when he arrives. Touch up your makeup, put a ribbon in your hair and be fresh looking. He has just been with a lot of work-weary people. With a little effort you will be more interesting for him.” That is, of course, after you gather the eggs and have the cows milked, the snow is shoveled or the grass is mowed, and a fabulous meal prepared. “ His boring day may need a lift and one of your duties is to provide it.”
CLEAR AWAY CLUTTER. “Make one last trip through the main part of the house just before your husband arrives, gather up schoolbooks, toys, paper, etc. Then run a dust cloth over the tables. In the cooler months of the year you should prepare and light a fire for him to unwind by. Your husband will feel that he has reached a haven of rest and order, and it will give you a lift too.” Why not have all the laundry put away and the laundered drapes at the freshly washed windows too?
PREPARE THE CHILDREN — “Take a few minutes to wash the children’s hands and faces, comb their hair, and if necessary change their clothes. They are his little treasures.”
MINIMIZE ALL NOISE – “At the time of his arrival, eliminate all noise of the washer, dryer, or vacuum. Try to encourage the children to be quiet. Be happy to see him, greet him with a warm smile and show sincerity in your desire to please him.”
MAKE THE EVENING HIS – “Never complain if he comes home late or goes out to dinner or other places of entertainment without you. Instead try to understand his world of strain and pressure and his very real needs to relax.”
YOUR GOAL – “Try to make sure your home is a place of peace, order and tranquility, where your husband can renew himself in body and spirit.” Does this mean that in this perfect environment, the wife has already had her peace, order, tranquility and renewal in body and spirit?
SOME DON’TS — “Don’t greet him with problems or complaints. Don’t complain about your minor inconveniences compared with what he might have gone through that day. Don’t ask him about his actions or question his judgment or integrity. Remember, he is the master of the house and as such will always exercise his will with fairness and truthfulness. You have no right to question him. A good wife always knows her place.” I am still trying to figure out where that is.
Hope you enjoyed this little trip into the past. Have a good day wherever the Lord has placed you today.
