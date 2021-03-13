First, let’s review briefly from last week. Synonyms of boredom are: wearied, fatigued, uninterested, jaded, dull, annoyed, irked. It also means, the same as “in a rut,” “sick and tired,” and “fed up.” A few antonyms are: interested, excited or exhilarated.
Next, from my own observation, I notice young people are often saying they are bored.
Third, I did some interviews, and asked folks via e-mail or in person what boredom means to them. I think the following narrative reflects what I found out. One adult interview was answered this way. “Oh my! A rational, in sync dissertation! Here goes. It bothers me to no end – always did – when youngsters of any age say they are bored. I think it’s because they have become so accustomed to having everything completely “wrapped up” for them. From an early age their toys and games were manufactured items, not ever thinking of “how-to” or “Let’s make a ___,’ or ‘let’s try this.’
“Maybe it’s the need to always be part of a group. To be on the go, to be doing something at all times. Not satisfied to be still, to read a book (imagine that), or to dream. ‘Aloneness?’ Boring.
“All the amazing, wonderful technology has made the search for information so easy; everything can be done so quickly – it’s all there and it took such little effort. Maybe it’s low expectations from whatever sources. ‘Don’t want to practice the piano? Just stop taking lessons.’
“Basically, I think it’s the way we were ‘brung up’. Family values, ‘Get busy and find something to do!’ is what we were told.
“Now what can I do? (Heavy sigh.)” End of self described dissertation from a former teaching colleague.
A study that I had on file found that if a teenager is awake and isn’t in school, he or she is staring at a screen, a smart-phone, a computer, or watching television. This is not a new study, but it is pretty relevant. It said the authors of the study were “shocked.” I am not shocked, are you?
They interviewed more than 2,000 kids between ages 8 and 18. They found that, on average, the participants in the study spent 7½ hours a day using these devices!
One 14-year-old told them, “I feel like my days would be boring without my phone.” Does that mean smart-phones are a cure for boredom? This “boredom” is maybe a lack of imagination requiring all kinds o f stimuli to prevent them from losing interest in things, people and their own life.
It isn’t only kids, it’s adults, too. Maybe that’s why people are constantly fiddling with their cell phone and playing cyber games. The alternative to all this fiddling is being alone with your own thoughts. Instead of the constant stimulation provided by our media-saturated culture.
Children need to be taught that we don’t need constant stimulation. On the contrary, being quiet and still is an essential part of the Christian life. We are told “be still” so that we may learn who God is. God spoke to Elijah in a “still small voice.”
Creativity happens when the stimulation isn’t abounding around us. We need time for meditation, quiet, and prodding our minds. We’re not talking about letting our minds wander just anywhere. But first fostering a relationship with Christ. Read the Bible, and talk to him in prayer. This just makes us ready to learn and create.
I read an article recently that says boredom doesn’t really kill you, but it might make you depressed. It can also keep you from being encouraged to eat proper foods and exercise. These two things do contribute to heart disease and other ailments. In this article, there was a study over a period of time on a large segment of people. Although emphasis was given to the fact that most people become bored at times in their lives, they don’t dwell on it. It was found that people who were continually bored had more health problems than their counterparts.
As I keep our great grandchildren, I am not winning much of the time. I try to keep energized and stimulated by doing projects and going for walks and bike rides.. This is one reason I am not bored. I don’t want them to be either. They don’t know it yet, but I have a BIG painting project planned for their help this summer. I will try to tell you how successful it was.
With God’s loving help, I have my own sewing projects and photos to get out of those terrible 70’s and 80’s albums that are ruining the pictures. I also want to transfer my mounds of VHS tapes into DVDs. My mind is racing. Now if the body cooperates.
