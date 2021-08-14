“Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when there is a log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.” (Matthew 7:3-5)
When I went to seminary, I majored in psychology, because I knew that I had problems. So I worked on solving my problems. Indeed, I continue to work on my problems these many years later. So I do not look for a speck in my brother’s eye, because my first responsibility is to try to get the log out of my eye. When I succeed in solving one of my psychological problems, I can see more clearly. So I can understand someone else who suffers from a similar problem and may be better able to help them with that problem. So I say that I have been in psychotherapy for over 50 years. But I am my own psychotherapist. Indeed anyone who practices psychotherapy on others is supposed to also be in psychotherapy themself.
But why am I still continuing to practice psychotherapy on myself after all these years? It is because I am not perfect yet. In fact, I will never be perfect in this earthly life. I can improve if I continue to work on myself. But neither I nor anyone else achieves perfection in this earthly life. So if I judge imperfect people, I am also judging myself. This is why Jesus says in Matthew 7:1 “Do not judge, that you be not judged. And it is one reason I am so busy trying to deal with my imperfections, that I have no time nor desire to judge the imperfections of others. It is the responsibility of each person to work on their own imperfections. In fact, the patient who enters psychotherapy for help with a psychological problem must figure out the solution themselves. Even if the therapist understands the problem and the solution, the therapist can only subtly guide the patient to understand the problem themselves, or it won’t help the patient.
And no matter how many problems we solve, we will never be perfect in this life. That is why Paul writes in Romans 3:23-24, “Since all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, they are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption which is in Christ Jesus.” And in Romans 11:32 Paul writes, “For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all.” So when God gave us free will, he knew we would sometimes use that free will to sin.
But God had also decided to have mercy upon all. “All” includes me and every other human being, both as sinners and in God’s merciful salvation as a free gift of his grace. When we realize our sinfulness it should keep us humble and help us to accept other sinners; having mercy on all, just as God has shown mercy to us. So when in John 8:2-7 they brought to Jesus a woman caught in adultery to be stoned, Jesus said, “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone at her.” But when they heard that, they all went away, one by one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.