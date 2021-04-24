I was 1 year old when my family got electricity on the farm. I don’t remember being without it, but I remember having one light bulb and one outlet in our kitchen. There were eventually one light switch and one outlet in each room. In those days, we didn’t have so many things to plug in!
The iron cook stove provided our kitchen heat. There was a coal/wood “heatrola” in the living room. It was only used on cold Saturday nights for wash-tub baths. We had no furnace, nor indoor bathroom until my parents bought a farm when I was 15.
Cold running water was exciting. I remember its installation when I was pretty young. It saved all those trips to the spring house. Although I still loved the spring water and dipped it out and drank it when I was outside. At age 2, I fell into the spring when I was too small to pull up a dipper full of water. My Uncle Glenn heard me yelling and pulled me out.
The telephone, which came with the new farm, was a very novel idea for me.
It became part of my social life when I was age 15 and a senior in high school. With all these inventions and installations, I finally became an up-to-date teenager, as much as a farm girl could be in those days.
Each addition was quite a life-changing event. As was changing to farming with a tractor instead of horses. We still milked cows by hand, and didn’t have the latest farming equipment, but busy always suited me OK.
You can fill in all the inventions that have come into your life and when they happened. Maybe you never lived in the days of no household or farm conveniences. But chances are you were around before cell phones and computers. I am assuming younger people don’t read this column. If I am wrong, please correct me. For instance, if you became a cell phone and computer user in your early years.
With all the modern day inventions and conveniences, what is the one that you feel is the most necessary, and what do you consider the most annoying?
There have been studies about this. Putting the two together, most necessary and most annoying the number one to be the alarm clock.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology keeps up on how people feel about trends. Another one is the TV+remote. That one depends on who is using it I suppose. I’ve heard it causes problems in households where there is a person with “Remote Flipper Syndrome” (my term).
Razors were on the list, also mobile phones and laptops. I was surprised to find that karaoke is way up near the top of the list, and coffee pods, of all things. The reason pods are high on the list is because of pollution from all the discarded pods. Well, if that is a criteria for hating a product because of pollution, I will add my own. Face masks must cause even more pollution than coffee pods.
The only thing that holds people back from new inventions is our own imagination. There are so many gadgets and electronic gizmos that we can’t even keep track of them. Advertisers will tell you that you need them.
The Bible says there is nothing new under the sun. So all these things have not really been invented except in man’s concept of invention. They have been discovered by trying to find the way to make something work. All the needed equipment for these marvels is on the earth, ready for the mind of man to explore.
All these things are for our enjoyment, but God has told us to be temperate in all things. We usually think of temperance as having to do with alcohol.
But the definition is: “the state or quality of being temperate; self-restraint in conduct, expression, indulgence of the appetites, etc.; moderation.”
The Bible tells us: I Timothy 3:2: “above reproach, temperate, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable, able to teach.” I Timothy 3:11 “worthy of respect, not malicious talkers but temperate and trustworthy in everything,” and Titus 2:2: “worthy of respect, self-controlled, and sound in faith, in love and in endurance.”
So, what inventions do you want to have at your disposal? Do they also get on your nerves? There have been so many inventions in the past 70 years that the list could be endless. What if our electricity was no longer available? Of course there are generators, and solar electricity. But in general, what inventions couldn’t you give up? These are interesting topics for discussion. If you bring it up, be ready to learn a lot about the people with whom you interact.
