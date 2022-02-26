“For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all.” (Romans 11:32)
I write a lot about Godlike love, which means loving everyone like God does. God gave us free will so we would have the heavenly ability to love like him. But none of us do that perfectly like God loves all and always will. Yet our goal should be to get closer to loving like God, even though we will never achieve that perfectly in this life, which is why we are all in need of God’s mercy for us as well as for everyone. But in Heaven we and everyone will love everybody perfectly, like God does.
I read a book by C. S. Lewis once in which he had a hypothetical story starting with some people in Hell and other people in Heaven, if I remember it right. In this story the people in Hell were given a chance to go to Heaven on a bus, where they could stay if they wanted to. But after experiencing Heaven, most of them got on the bus back to Hell because they preferred living in Hell to living in Heaven. That sounds unbelievable. But Lewis may have looked around and seen how many people are already choosing Hell rather than Heaven in their life now. In Heaven you will love everyone equally like God and everyone there always does. But if you are a White Supremacist, you may not want to live in a place where you love everyone equally, despite the fact that would make for a more heavenly life and world now. Perhaps Lewis looked around and saw the prejudice of so many people against other people who they do not feel are equal to them and deserving of their loving care or even their mercy. The reality is that we live in a world where for various reasons people are already choosing a life and a world that is more like Hell than Heaven. When will they wake up to that reality and change to more heavenly feelings and ideas and actions? When I finally realized that God’s love and mercy is for all and told my Uncle John, who was a minister like me, his response was, “What took you so long?” He also said, “We have enough Hell in this world; so we don’t need any afterwards.” Yet it is that reality of how Hellish this world is which may make it hard to believe that there will not be a Hell in the next life. But it is Paul’s conclusion in Romans 11:32 that God will have mercy upon all, after his struggle in Romans 9-11 over what will happen to the Jews who rejected Christ. So Paul then concludes that God will have mercy upon all.
And God’s all includes everyone, including you and me. I hear so many people who have trouble accepting themselves. Some may even need to feel they are superior to others, and that is why they do not accept the idea that everyone is loved equally by God either now in this life or in Heaven. But their need to feel superior is because of the need to hide their real feeling of inferiority, either consciously or unconsciously.
I am not perfect, and I will never be perfect in this earthly life. But I trust the love and mercy of God not only for me, but for everyone. And I rejoice in the eventual salvation for us all, because of God’s loving mercy for all.
