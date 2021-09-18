“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind; to proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord.” (Luke 4:18-19)
I have been reading “The Mind of Jesus” a book written by the English scholar William Barclay. In the Bible we have the words and actions of Jesus. But in Barclay’s book, he tries to get deeper into the mind of Jesus so we can understand more about what Jesus is trying to convey about God, since Jesus is the personification of God on earth. The more you can sense what is in someone’s mind, the better you will understand what their intentions are and why. So a politician when running for office may say and act like he is in favor of certain things. Yet once in office, his most important intention may be to get re-elected, and what he does may then be what he thinks in his mind will help his re-election. So it is important that we understand the mind of Jesus, and thus the intentions of God.
When in Luke 4:16 Jesus went to the synagogue in Nazareth, where he had been brought up, he read from Isaiah 61:1-2 as recorded in Luke 4:18-19. Then in Luke 4;21-22, Jesus said, “Today this scripture has been fulfilled in your hearing.” And all spoke well of him, and wondered at the gracious words that proceeded out of his mouth.”
Then Jesus said in Luke 4:24, “Truly, I say to you, no prophet is acceptable in his own county.” And then Jesus said in Luke 4:27, “There were many lepers in Israel in the time of the prophet, Elisha, and none of them was cleansed but only Naaman the Syrian.” “When they heard this, all in the synagogue were filled with wrath. And they rose up and put him out of the city, and led him to the brow of the hill on which the city was built, that they might throw him down headlong.”(Luke 4:28-29)
But Barclay notices something about the place Jesus ends his reading of the scripture, and he concludes that Jesus regarded himself as the messenger of mercy, because he does not read the words from Isaiah 61:2 “to proclaim the day of the vengeance of our God.” So Barclay says, “It was mercy, not vengeance that Jesus came to offer men; it was love not wrath. So Jesus is above all else and beyond all else the messenger of mercy. … It was a promise, not a threat. It was the offer of the mercy and the grace and the love of God, not the threat of the wrath and the vengeance and the anger of God.”
Yet far from welcoming his message of mercy, the people of Nazareth resented it. I am not surprised, because I usually get the same reaction when I quote Romans 11:32, “For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all.” Maybe they don’t like the first part because they can’t admit any faults. But both parts are true, everyone sins, yet God will have mercy on everyone. Sadly, they usually also reject the second part. They do not want God to have mercy on everyone. They feel some people should go to Hell. Is this because they have been taught that or because they can’t forgive some people?
