“Then God said, ‘Let us make man in our image.’” (Genesis 1:26)
In his book “Everything Belongs” the Franciscan Richard Rohr expresses concern about people who have a very fragile sense of their identity, much less an identity that can rest in union and relationship with God. Objectively, of course, we are already in union with God, but it is very hard for people to believe and experience this when they have no strong sense of identity, and no authentic religious experience.” We have this union with God, because we are created in God’s image. And I call any other identity that we try to create a false identity, which is therefore unreal and fragile.
Rohr writes, “Those who rush to artificially manufacture their own identity often end up with hardened and overly defended edges. They are easily offended and are always ready to create a new identity when the current one lets them down. They might become racists or control freaks, people who are always afraid of the ‘other.’ Often they become codependent or counterdependent, in either case living only in reaction to someone or something else. To them negative identity is created quickly and feels like life. Thus many people, even religious people, settle for lives of ‘holier than thou’ or lives consumed by hatred of their enemies. Being over and against is easier than being in love.”
Others seek their false identity in some group or person. To think that loving some person will make you happy is one reason loving can become hard, because only loving God and feeling loved by God will never fail you. But it is much easier to belong to a group than it is to understand that you belong to God. But that group identity is too insecure to be trusted like God, so their ‘Christ’ tends to be very small, tribal and ‘just like them.’ Every one of their ego-boundaries must be defended: their reputation, their needs, their religion, etc.
Rohr writes, “You can tell if you have placed a lot of your eggs in these flimsy baskets if you are hurt or offended a lot. You can hardly hurt saints because they are living at the center and do not need to protect the circumference of feelings and needs. Ec-centric (noncentered) persons though are a hurt waiting to happen. … I believe that we have no real access to ‘who we really are’ except in God. Only when we rest in God can we find the safety, the spaciousness, and the scary freedom to be ‘who we are,’ ‘all’ that we are, ‘more’ than we are, and ‘less’ than we are. Only when we live and see trough God can ‘everything belong.’ All other systems exclude, expel, punish, and protect to find identity for their members in ideological perfection or some kind of ‘purity.’ The contaminating element always has to be searched out and scolded. Apart from taking up much useless time and energy, this effort keeps us from the one and only task of love and union.”
For God everything belongs because he loves everything he has created, including us, whoever or whatever we are. And if God feels loving is what his life should be all about, he certainly knows that is best for us also.
