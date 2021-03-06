You won’t hear me saying these words. If I find something boring, which is rare, I focus on something else.
Frankly, boredom doesn’t compute for me. I find most things interesting. If not, I usually find a way to cope with uninteresting things in a positive way. One of my secrets is that I take notes when I am listening to a speaker If there is nothing of help, interest or edification, I write tidbits of information in my journal where I take notes.
As a child, of course, I didn’t have the electronics we have now. We had to use our imagination for entertainment. The entertainment was normally purposeful, and prepared us for following through on jobs in an interesting way. I was never without an idea. For instance, if need be, I could entertain myself a whole day with a good length of rope or binder twine.
One thing I often made were braided ropes, which could be used for swinging from tree limbs or making into flower pot holders to hang from branches.
Even when I was young, I don’t remember “boring.” Give me a rope. I still do some of that same art. Just drive by and see the colored glass balls I have hanging from my trees.
I also used my ropes as a measuring device until it unraveled. Then I could get more. I used it to make swinging trinkets (out of clay which I got from our stream banks). A rope and twine could be unraveled to make strands that I crocheted into rugs and flower pot doilies. I could also string beads made of tree seeds and clay.
It could be braided and decorate my bicycle and my pony. It was a lead rope for a horse too. We never had a store bought lead rope. I sometimes used it to tie a cow’s tail to her leg which I was hand milking so she wouldn’t be switching me on the head or face.
In the woods I used it to rope off portions between trees to make a play house. The ground was swept, and old (junk pile) pots and pans or tin cans became useful cooking vessels. Rope was also used to make a corral for my pony in the orchard. Rope was needed to pull a sled. You probably can think of more.
Then there was the knife-sharpening stone. It was in the tractor shed. I sat on it and pedaled it with my feet. The large stone went round and round. I made marbles out of limestone and white and pink quartz from the roadway.
Flat stones could be used for a myriad of other masterpieces. Long before “pet rocks” I had my own. A number of years ago, I paid $25 for a shapeless, flat stone in Arizona which had a picture of a Native American symbol painted on it. I should have taken my handmade treasures inside to decorate my parents’ house instead of the chicken coop.
So what self-respecting teen would make a day of producing something from stones or a rope? Cord String? Pebbles? Paper? Sticks? Slivers of wood? Tree stumps? I still do some of those things because it gives me good memories of growing up along Little Mexico Road.
I hear the word “bored” too often these days. With all the toys and electronics, not only for young people but adults too, it seems amazing. The word in simple terms means “wearied, fatigued, uninterested.” I think they need to get moving and use their imagination to do something different.
March is a good month to go out at night and look at the sky. The constellations are beautiful to watch. I love to study the sky with my limited knowledge. A few months ago, I was watching as Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars were making beautiful daily pictures in the sky.
There is so much to do outdoors. Watch sunrises and sunsets, jump and play in snow especially, but also in rain and sunshine. Every kid likes to jump in puddles. I’m not too sophisticated to enjoy these things with the kids.
God has given us so many natural things to enjoy, I hope I never lose the wonder of it all. Besides all that, there are new sprouts and shoots beginning to appear. Soon we can study ants, or spiders at work. It is said we are never more than three feet away from a spider, aren’t you glad you know that?
The Bible says that God has given us all things to richly enjoy. I doubt we’ve even scratched the surface. But more on this subject next week. Look around for some new adventures. Talk with you soon.
