“Enter by the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is easy, that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard, that leads to life, and those who find it few.” (Matthew 7:13-14)
I have written about the wide and narrow gates recently. But I dealt with it on the level of feelings. In his column I would like to focus on the real physical consequences of what gate you choose and why.
Being constricted by the narrow gate can be felt as restricting your freedom. And people often resist having their freedom restricted. We see this in the circumstances surrounding this cornavirus pandemic. It is clear that wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large groups can help you avoid getting this very dangerous coronavirus. But this guidance can be felt to be restricting your freedom. So some people refuse to follow those good rules. Yet to not confine your path to that narrow gate, can definitely lead to your actual physical destruction, or that of others. And even if you survive physically, you could incur long time damage to your body, which may restrict your freedom in serious ways for a long time or even for the rest of your life on this earth.
I sometimes wonder if people avoid religion because they do not want religious rules to restrict their freedom. What they do not understand is that what God wants you to do is always what is best not only for you, but also for the people that you have contact with. So another reason I follow the good guidance for these dangerous pandemic times is because I don’t want either to get sick myself or to give the virus to anyone else. Indeed, one of the ways that I decide what God’s will is, is to determine if it is good for both me and others, physically, mentally and in every other way I can think of.
This why when Jesus wanted to heal the man with the withered hand on the Sabbath, he asked in Mark 3:4, “Is it lawful on the Sabbath to do good or to do harm, to save life or to kill?” There are many different opinions about what is good and what is bad. And religious authorities, like the Pharisees of Jesus’ time, may multiply rules that are really only their own interpretations of what God wants. No wonder such elaborate and excessive restrictions are avoided by some, perhaps many.
So I judge those ethical rules the same way Jesus did, by asking if following that rule or guidance is good physically, mentally, and in every other way I can think of both for me and others. I know that is what God wants, because that is how Jesus conducted his ministry, when he came to earth in Jesus Christ.
So when John the Baptist sent his disciples to check on Jesus, Jesus responded, “Go and tell John what you have seen and heard: the blind receive their sight, the lame walk, lepers are cleansed, and the deaf hear, the dead are raised up, and the poor have good news preached to them. So God always wants what is best for the welfare of our souls, but also the welfare of our bodies and our hearts and minds.
