“This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.” (I Timothy 1:3-4)
The point of I Timothy 1:3-4 is that God desires all people to be saved. The question then arises, “Does God get what he wants, which is the salvation of everyone?” At first the answer may seem to be yes. Isn’t God all powerful? But God may have given away some of his power when he gave human beings free will. This is a question Rev. Rob Bell deals with in his book “Love Wins.”
I start with Bell changing the question from “Does God get what God wants?” to “Do we get what we want?” Bell then writes, “And the answer to that is a resounding affirming, and sure yes. Yes, we get what we want. God is that loving.”
Then Bell gives examples. “If we want isolation, despair, and the right to be our own god, God graciously grants us that option. … If we want nothing to do with light, hope, love, grace, and peace, God respects that desire on our part, and we are given a life free from those realities. … If we want nothing to do with love, we are given a reality free from love. If, however, we crave light, we’re drawn to the truth, we’re desperate for grace, we’ve come to the end of our plots and schemes and we want someone else’s path, God gives us what we want.”
But why does God allow us pursue and do what we want when what we want is not good for us or anyone else? It is because what we all really want and need is love. And love must be a free feeling. So if we are ever to be really satisfied, we must love. Yet people may give up on love and pursue lesser things that will never really satisfy them. Why would someone give up on love? I know people who have given up on love and want nothing to do with love anymore. One is a friend who was married twice, and he did not feel loved by either wife. But he was after romantic love, which can be unreliable and thus fail to satisfy.
Only unconditional love, like God’s love, will never fail, and will always satisfy. But if you have never felt unconditional love from a human being, you may not be able to give such love or even believe in it, from God or anyone else. Yet God wants to save everyone because of his unconditional love. Does God get what he wants? Paul writes in I Timothy 4:10 that God does, “We have our hope set on the living God, who is the Savior of all men, especially of those who believe.”
What made the difference? I have read about the experiences of people who died and came back to life. They experienced a bright light, and felt the unconditional love of God. That changed them, so they loved more unconditionally. In this life we will never love perfectly unconditionally, but we can receive and give love so unconditionally that we cannot feel the difference between perfect unconditional love and that love less than perfect. When we die, we will still have free will. Then experiencing God’s unconditional love, will cause us to love perfectly like God, and be with God in his heavenly kingdom.
