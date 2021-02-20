“Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:21)
One value of words is as a warning. If someone talks about hating people, I do not want to be like that person. If it is a group, I will not join that group or support it. The same is true if the person or group talks about using violence. It was not wise for this country to ignore groups that talked about hating others and violence, because words can and did turn into violent actions directed toward people or institutions they hate. So we should take hate speak or violent threats very seriously. And we also should avoid being angry or following angry people. We or they may lose control because of anger, which the ancients called a temporary form of insanity.
Yet I will not hate people who hate. Nor will I respond to violence with violence, because then I would be a person like them, a person who hates or a person who is violent. I do not want to be overcome by evil. I want to remain good.
So I will look to and follow what is good. The Bible is a good place to look for what is good. The Bible has words that warn us against evil, and even more important, the Bible has words that tell us how to be good.
In his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus tells us what is good. In Matthew 5:44-45 he says, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.”
Why would you pray for those who persecute you? Because you should have Godlike love, like God himself has for everyone. And this Godlike love is compassion for everyone. I have compassion for people who hate, because I know they do not have the joy that I get from loving rather that hating. I have compassion for those who are so desperate that they feel the need to be violent to get their way, a way that will not give them what they so desperately seek. And I have compassion for those who are angry for whatever reason, because they cannot be happy when they are angry.
And I will treat every person with the same kindness that God treats them with, no matter how they treat me, just as God does those who are evil or unjust. If someone treats me badly, I will get no joy or even satisfaction from treating them badly in response. I only get joy or satisfaction from treating people well. If I treat someone badly for whatever reason, I will feel bad about that. I can not control how others treat me, but I can control, and thus feel responsible for how I treat others. If I treat people with loving compassion, I feel good. Thus being good, always feels better than being bad. Even sadness, if it is born of loving compassion, is somehow beautiful. Others may choose evil, but I will choose what is good, what is beautiful.
I will follow the good and loving guidance that Jesus gives me in his Sermon on the Mount. And I will reject the bad guidance of those who speak words of hate or violence or anger or revenge concerning anyone.
