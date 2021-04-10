This daily devotional is available for access at Ray Stedman.org. He no longer lives in the body, but his family reissues his works daily at that web address. I am so blessed by his insight. I hope this piece will bless you too.
“And God called the firmament Heaven. And there was evening and there was morning, a second day.” Genesis 1:8 RSV
“We must never read these passages in Genesis without asking ourselves what they intend to teach us on the moral or spiritual level. What inner reality is reflected in the atmosphere’s ability to suspend water above the earth?
The key is found in what God called this firmament: Heaven.
“There were heavenly waters, and there were earthly waters. Water is used very frequently in the Scriptures as a symbol of life. In the book of Revelation, John was told that the great harlot that he saw sitting upon the waters was a picture of the false church and that the waters were peoples and nations and multitudes gathered together (Revelation 17:15). Thus, the waters here in Genesis are a picture of human life.
“What God is saying by this beautifully symbolic description is that there is earthly life and there is heavenly life, and, further, that we are surrounded by an invisible spiritual kingdom, just as with an invisible atmosphere. That spiritual kingdom is as real as anything we can see or taste or touch or feel. And from it, just as from the atmosphere around us, comes blessings that make human life happy and even possible — blessings such as joy, love, and peace; hope, trust, and power. Without that invisible spiritual kingdom, human life would be mere animal life devoid of all these other qualities that make life worth living.
“Furthermore, as the rain falls upon the just and the unjust alike, so do these blessings come to the good and the bad equally all over the earth.
Paul the apostle reminds us that all these mercies come from God upon the just and the unjust alike, in order to lead people unto repentance (see Romans 2:4) and to make them stop and think, ‘Where does this come from? Why is it that we are granted the ability to love and share companionship with others?’
“The apostle tells us that all these blessings come from the loving heart of a Father who pours them out even upon those who are resistant to His will. He loves and blesses mankind throughout this life in order that we might come to a change of mind about ourselves and God, that we might remember where these blessings come from and open our hearts to the influences of God’s gracious kingdom.
“These blessings grow fewer for unbelievers as life goes on because of their resistance to the grace of God, but for the believer they come in increasing abundance, pouring into the life that recognizes the spiritual atmosphere around us.
“Also, just as the waters upon the earth are invisibly drawn up and disappear into the higher ocean above, so the human spirit, as it comes to the end of its journey, quite unseen, leaves this earth, for good or evil, depending on the attitude shown in life toward the redeeming grace of Jesus Christ.
“All this is beautifully symbolized in the creation of the firmament and the operation of the atmosphere in its physical manifestation. It is all designed to teach us that there is a life to come as well as a life now.
“Lord, I realize that I only see in part with my human eyes. Open the eyes of my heart that I might see the spiritual realities that govern my own existence. Amen.”
I am adding a tag to Ray Stedman’s devotional. I rarely write of my cancer journey, so I will give you a short update. My journey started three years ago. After chemo therapy and radiation therapy, I have been plagued with radiation damage ever since. Several surgeries and aspirations, 60 hyperbaric treatments, weeks of wearing a vacuum pump, daily packing and covering a wound (for 16 months) that wouldn’t heal. I visited the wound center frequently, and had regular visits with several physicians.
Five weeks ago, my surgery involved two surgeons and the surgery took 10 hours. They removed all the infection and radiation damaged tissue and repaired my wound. I am not totally healed, but I no longer have drainage.
My physical healing will still take a while and my strength and stamina will return in God’s perfect timing. Most importantly, I knew the presence of God during that whole time. Because I haven’t been “normal,” I study, read and pray during my down time. Jesus has never forsaken me. I have been enriched and thrilled with what God has been teaching me. Jesus never fails.
