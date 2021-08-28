As I write this column, I keep thinking I wrote it before, but it is not listed in my notebook. The idea is that my life is an open book, and I know a few things will have been in columns before. It has always been my intention for readers to be reminded and shake out some of their own buried memories.
I often climbed trees on the fence rows. My mother stopped the bleeding when I once came home with a 4-inch open tear on the calf of my leg as I fell out of the tree onto the barbed wire fence. I still have that scar. My feet were often soaked with Epsom salts water from stepping in rusty nails on the wood pile. She always reinforced the need to work and play safely. I rarely wore shoes in warm weather.
Outside or in the barn were my usual places to be. I slid down hay stacks, jumped off hay lofts and rafters into stacks of hay or straw, and made tunnels through the stacks. I fell down a hay hole once from the upper level of the barn.
An especially dumb thing I did was to bury myself in the grain bins. I also ate the wheat out of the bins, even with the little black “seeds” mixed in. I wasn’t afraid of mice, rats, spiders or snakes and I took some risky chances.
At age 2, I slipped away from the barn while my parents were milking. Uncle Glenn came looking and found me up to my neck in the spring water. It was our drinking and household water which was carried to the house. There was a big dipper by the spring where I often watched my dad get a drink. I wanted to do it too, but when I reached down, the dipper “pulled me in.”
My favorite thing to do was climb into the work horses’ feeding troughs. Then climb onto their necks and slide down to play “cowboys.” Getting off was a little harder, but I did it. My favorite was all white Tom. He probably wasn’t as large as I remember (from my 4- to 5-year-old size), but he helped me to be Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassidy, The Lone Ranger and Dale Evans as I sat on his back in his stall and pretended we were saving the world from the bad guys.
I’ve always been pretty fearless of danger, or just plain dumb. It’s a wonder I didn’t get hurt more often than I did. We milked all our cows by hand. I often milked while having bare feet. I had a few close calls of cows stepping on my feet.
We had those moth caterpillars that would make huge webs on trees as they ate the leaves. Occasionally, our whole family would go to the orchard after doing the barn work. Dad and Mom wrapped rags around sticks, added kerosene and we burned the huge moth sacks. I loved seeing those caterpillars drop to the ground because I liked the orchard fruits.
Although outdoors was where I found my favorite places, sometimes I played indoors. I snooped for Christmas gifts starting about age 9. I always found them. We received one gift each. One year I found something I really wanted; and on Christmas morning, it turned out to be my brother’s.
The attic steps were in my bedroom, so I could snoop at my leisure. Nothing bad ever happened to me up there, but I still have nightmares about falling down the steps, though I never did. I also dream about not being able to find my way out of the attic and about being caught with “stuff” spread all over the floor and not back in boxes.
I have lived in a few homes with attics, but none so exciting as my childhood attic. I wonder how much I emulated my mother’s own childhood. As a matter of fact, she nearly died from a fall in the buggy shed when she was 6. She fell when she climbed onto the buggy wheel to search the upper boards for chicken eggs. Her head hit the wheel hub. Some of her skull was gone. I am so thankful to our dear Jesus for saving her life so I could be one of her children.
Yes, my life is an open book. It is a wonder, but my mother didn’t scold very much. I believe she knew I was a snoopy, energetic, adventurous, busy kid. Oh yes, I’m ready to go zip lining again, or maybe even sky diving.
Of course, the best open book is the Holy Bible. I make a practice of opening mine frequently. That book is full of adventure, end time scenarios, and comfort too. God is never surprised. He is in control even when we think it doesn’t look that way.
