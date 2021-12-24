“Beloved, let us love one another; for love is of God, and he who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God; for God is love.” (I John 4:7-8)
In the Greek language they have different words for different kinds of love. Since I write a lot about love, I decided to write about the kinds of loves that C. S. Lewis does in his book “The Four Loves.”
The Greek word “storge” refers to affection, especially of parents to offspring; but also of offspring to parents. The Greek word “philia” refers to love of friends. And the Greek word “eros” refers to what we would call “romantic love.”
Eros is usually felt toward someone who we feel is desirable in some way. The theologian Richard Niebuhr says that we should feel non-possessive eros for God. This makes sense, since you cannot possess God. And the God that I have come to know is always desirable, because God is love. And I John 4:9-10 testifies, “In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him. In this is love, not that we loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the expiation for our sins. Now this love is named “agape” in the Greek language, and I call it “Godlike love.” Richard Niebuhr says that agape is compassion for everyone. So it is because God has compassion for everyone that he sent Jesus into the world to save everybody from their sins.
But I want to return to Niebuhr’s belief that we should feel eros for God. Although I find that easy, because the God I have come to know is always desirable, I hear God preached and presented too many times as someone who I would not always find desirable or lovable. Most people who I talk to, feel that God will send some, maybe many people, to Hell to be tortured forever. So it is fear about going to Hell that fills the pews of churches. But fear is not love, So fear is not the message we should be promoting. We should be promoting Godlike love.
And I John 4:18 says, “There is no fear in love. For fear has to do with punishment, and he who fears is not perfected in love.” It is sad that God is portrayed so often in ways that make you fear God, rather than love God.
The God I have come to know has compassion for everyone and will eventually gather everyone into heaven with him for eternity. He will do this not because we deserve to be saved or have earned our way into Heaven, but because agape, compassion is his very nature. And because God created us in his image, agape, that loving nature, which is God’s nature, is also our very nature. But few are really aware of their inner Godlike nature. That is why the Franciscan Richard Rohr says that we need to find our True Self, which is Godlike. Then we will have compassion for everyone, not because they deserve it, or are likable, even our enemies, or people who persecute us, because we are like our Father in heaven in our true inner nature. Until we feel and live through our True Self, we will be lost souls in this life. But God will gather all his children home in their next life.
