My husband and I were visiting with an old friend in New Berlin about a week ago. Among other things, we talked about the farm days when we pulled mustard plants from fields because they took nourishment and water from the ground which was needed by the farm crops. I admit I can’t remember if we pulled from hay fields and winter wheat fields.

Our family members would each take a swath as we walked through the crop, pulling the mustard plants as we went. As I remember, Jerry and I counted the nasty crop destroying pests. Like everything else when I tried some sort of contest with my brother, I lost. I continued to be competitive because it reduced boredom.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

