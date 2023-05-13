My husband and I were visiting with an old friend in New Berlin about a week ago. Among other things, we talked about the farm days when we pulled mustard plants from fields because they took nourishment and water from the ground which was needed by the farm crops. I admit I can’t remember if we pulled from hay fields and winter wheat fields.
Our family members would each take a swath as we walked through the crop, pulling the mustard plants as we went. As I remember, Jerry and I counted the nasty crop destroying pests. Like everything else when I tried some sort of contest with my brother, I lost. I continued to be competitive because it reduced boredom.
As I thought about this later, I was reminded of a song I learned from the radio at about that same time in my life. Do you remember “Too Old to Cut the Mustard?” Here are the lyrics.
V.1 When I was young, I had a lots of pep.
I could get around, I didn’t need no help
But since I’m old and a gettin’ gray
The people all look at me and say
(Chorus) Too old, too old, he’s too old to cut the mustard anymore
He’s gettin’ too old, he’s done got too old
He’s too old to cut the mustard anymore.
V.2 I used to could jump just like a deer
But now I need a new landing gear
I used to could jump a picket fence
But now I’m lucky if I jump an inch.
V.3 When I was young I had an automobile
I’d scoot myself right under that wheel
Had to fight the gals off with a stick
But now they say, “Aww he makes me sick.”
Putting together my experience with mustard invading the farm crops and the meaning of the song. This is what I found out.
There are different theories about the origin of this idiom, but it started appearing in late 1800s to around 1900. Before the expression existed, mustard was a synonym for the best stuff, as in “up to muster.”
My dad used the phrase in the sense that one was not up to the task. I found out it was used in cutting by hand (with scythes) the large mustard plants in East Anglia, a very arduous work.
In some cultures, the “wild” mustard plants had the heads cut off before they produced seeds.
A dictionary definition I found to mean ‘to work or operate in a satisfactory manner.” I think all these ideas come back to a similar meaning.
In the Bible, Jesus talks about a mustard seed. The plant grew into a large shrub, up to 10 feet in height. That was likely a much larger one than we had in USA areas of which I am familiar. Maybe if we had let them grow unfettered... Or probably there were bigger shrubs of mustard along fence rows.
The parable of the mustard seed is in Matthew 13:31-32. I have heard several sermons on this parable. Most say Jesus teaches us that all good things must start with small beginnings. The mustard seed is very small, yet can grow as big as a tree that even birds can make its nests in the tree’s branches.
What does the parable of the mustard seed teach us? Jesus started this parable with the words “What is the kingdom of God like?” Is Jesus teaching that the mustard seed is showing that the kingdom of God grows large? It is big and blessed? Matthew 17:20 says that with the faith of a mustard seed, “Nothing will be impossible for you.”
I remember one sermon telling that the birds landing on the tree were bad, that they were trying to destroy the tree that grew from the seed. Allowing false teachers to teach will cause some believers in Christ to get confused and even abandon the truth taught in the Bible.
It is good to have believing faith in Jesus Christ, but it is not good to listen to those who are teaching a false gospel.
I don’t know if I am too old to cut the mustard, but I do know that the previous statement is scriptural. We need to ask God about voices we listen to regarding the Gospel, test them by studying the whole Word of God, and not just select sections. You can still “cut the mustard” with the scriptures. Ask God to show you the complete Gospel and discern Truth and Error.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
