Daughter Paula (and Duane) and I spent a week in Kentucky at The Ark. I’ve known a number of people who have gone there on one-day trips. I don’t think one day would be adequate. We appreciated having six days there which included two Southern Gospel concerts each day. That was part of the “40 days, 40 nights” Ark encounter and Gospel Music Festival.
There are outdoor adventures, and great food also. The food was delicious and the cost was comparable to Country Cupboard or Red Robin here at home. We also got to hear several excellent preachers expounding the Word of God. I bought a bunch of books about evidences of a global flood, a young earth, and how the animals got onto the ark. We also learned how there was enough room, and enough food for all of them.
We were Genesis believers before we embarked on the trip, but explanations and visual exhibits helped us see it more vividly. We also drove up to Cincinnati for the Creation Museum. The archaeological finds have been very instructive and interesting.
You may have heard the founder of Answers in Genesis, Ken Ham on the radio. Besides having an Australian accent, which I like, he is a very interesting speaker. I am on board with his belief in the Holy Scriptures. He says, “If you don’t believe the first 11 chapters of Genesis, you couldn’t hold the rest of the scriptures as any more authoritative.” I quite agree. The Holy Scriptures are my peace, comfort and instruction for a victorious, happy life.
The Ark and Creation Museum are very comforting to me. I came home even more confirmed in my beliefs that the entire “Bible is inspired by God and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.” II Timothy 3:16 & 17.
The Gospel Music Festival continues until Sept. 10. You can look it up online to see what musicians are performing each day. The cost for entrance to The Ark includes the concerts and speakers. It was exciting. I could have enjoyed staying the whole 40 days.
Some of the groups at The Ark are also booked to sing at Country Cupboard. You can go to Country Cupboard website to see who is coming and when. If you don’t use the computer, you can call Country Cupboard and ask them to send you a schedule.
Another exciting thing for me to do at The Ark was to ride a zip line. That was pretty cool. If you have been thinking about it, by all means do it! The people who guide you around the course are trained extensively, and stress safety. On two approaches, I slowed down too much and didn’t get to the exit ramp. One of the guides had to come to me on the zip line, place his hook on my equipment and pull himself and me to the exit ramp. That was also pretty exciting for me, but hard work for him. After the second time of slowing down too much, I let it go faster.
Although I enjoyed all the songs of individuals and groups that sang at the concerts, I don’t have clearance to write the words to their songs. But a public domain song that puts it into perspective for me is “How Great Thou Art.”
1. Oh Lord, my God When I, in awesome wonder
Consider all the worlds Thy hands have made.
I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder
Thy power throughout the universe displayed.
Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee
How great Thou art, how great Thou art.
Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee
How great Thou art, how great Thou art.
2. And when I think that God, His Son not sparing
Sent Him to die, I scarce can take it in.
That on the cross, my burden gladly bearing
He bled and died to take away my sin.
Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee
How great Thou art, how great Thou art.
Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee
How great Thou art, how great Thou art.
3. When Christ shall come, with shout of acclamation
And take me home, what joy shall fill my heart.
Then I shall bow, in humble adoration
And then proclaim, my God, how great Thou art.
Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee
How great Thou art, how great Thou art.
Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee
How great Thou art, how great Thou art.
