In 1998, my daughter, Paula, gave me a journal entitled, “Reflections from a Mother’s heart.” It has almost 200 questions on more than 200 pages. I started hand writing some of the answers at that time. Then the journal got put on a shelf.
A few months ago, I retrieved it and was determined to finish it as a gift to her daughter, my 26-year-old granddaughter. Vivian was 2 when I received it. I added the word “Grand” to the title, and propelled myself into the project. It kept me writing into late nights because I wanted to give it to her for Christmas.
“My” family Christmas was on the 17th this year, as I had surgery scheduled for the 20th. Everyone came “home,” making a total of 17 for my small kitchen/dining area. I removed everything from that room that wasn’t needed for being seated. That is, except the counter microwave. That required a walk to the laundry room in order to be used.
After a short devotional and prayer, we all were able to be seated at the same time. As a child when our huge Hollenbach clan got together at Grandma and Grandpa’s, we ate in shifts. The women served the meal. The men ate first, then the children, and finally the women sat down to eat before doing the clean-up.
Here, last Friday, after supper, we played a game where everyone participated. Then the four small children played without a cross word!
My greeting cards got out on time. I am encouraged by receiving cards and updates from you, whether it is by email or in the US Mail. Here we are at the end of 2021 for which we received many “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” wishes. Hey, I’m still happy, how about you? Oh, of course there are things we are not happy about in this world. But the up side of life is that we have 365 days to rejoice again in 2022.
A common phrase is, “Where does the time go?” I know the answer. It goes one day at a time. Break that down to 24 hours. Minutes? One thousand, four hundred, forty. Seconds? Eighty-six thousand, four hundred seconds every day. But when we say 2021 was just a “flash in the pan,” it does seem that way. I feel sad about what people have had to deal with regarding COVID. Prayer is a necessary commodity.
Have you ever considered how long is eternity? My finite mind can’t comprehend it. We are living in eternity right now. My body is the house where the real B.B. lives. Same is true for you, but the real you just lives in this shell; however, you will live forever somewhere.
The Bible tells us that we must believe we are sinners in need of a savior. Then we must believe that Jesus lived a sinless life so he could take our sin upon himself. Next we need to believe that he was buried and became alive again – which is called the resurrection. Then we can believe in him to forgive our sin, and we can join God forever in Heaven.
The cost of unbelief is eternal punishment. I have heard people say they will have a lot of companions in Hell. It won’t be that way. When everyone is in pain and mental anguish, there is no way to comfort one another.
This world is far from perfect, and the Bible has plenty to say about that. We are to live in the world, but not be drawn into the many voices trying to convince us the way of the world is better than the way of the Bible. I believe Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life. In the world today, people are walking away from Bible truth.
Unfortunately, many teachings, commentators and speakers say truth is whatever you want it to be. If that would be so, there is no true measurement for healthy behaviors. We certainly see how that works out inside the USA and around the world.
So, let me get back to the Happy New Year part. Our happiness is not dependent on others. And certainly our happiness does not and should not depend on our circumstances; but rather it depends on our attitude toward the circumstances. Walk with the Lord day by day, hour by hour and decide to live with joy in your heart, depending on God to work his perfect will in your life in 2022.
Look to Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith. When you don’t see the movement of his hand, you may trust his heart. He loves you.
