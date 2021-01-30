Do you remember fly paper? Each one came in a small tube less than 1 inch in diameter, and about 2-inches high. Take the cap off, pull up on a loop until the sticky fly paper is about 2-feet long. Hang it anywhere to catch flies. They must be thrown away and a new one put up when it get disgustingly full of flies. We had one on the screen door and in the milking stables. They can still be purchased.
Now there are choices for mouse and rat traps too. Instead of only the spring trap, we can buy sticky traps. They are disgusting too! I don’t even want to describe the catching of a mouse in one of those. Recently, I bought “electrical mouse traps.” The shocking mechanism works with batteries, not electricity. I have one in the garage and one in the basement for a few days and haven’t caught any at this time.
In my childhood, we didn’t have Elmer’s glue. We used Lepage’s mucilage. It had a rubber cap on a small plastic jar. I always made a mess with it. I don’t think it was meant for fast workers (hyperactive Betty). I could not wait for it to dry. If you have saved an empty bottle from back in the day, it is possibly worth near $20.
There are all kinds of glue from which to choose now. Gorilla, wood glue, glues that will stick to just anything, and Super Glue of course. Super Glue has been greatly improved, at least to the point where it can be closed and then reopened. There are acrylics for around fish tank seams and all kinds of caulk for sealing around windows, pipe fittings, even for fixing leather and boots.
We had black patches with a glue to put over the holes or slashes in our “arctics,” which were our winter boots for outdoor fun and barn work. Do you remember how hard those arctics were to get over your shoes? I do. My dad pushed and pushed to get them on my feet. I loved the buckles on them.
Chewing gum is sticky, as are lollipops, etc. But what fun. The chewing gum could be found or accidentally touched under desks, tables or movie seats. Yuck. I hope that is a thing of the past.
Mud, clay, blood, farm and barnyard things, cactus, sundae toppings, and so many other things. Babies can be sticky too, but that is a swell sticky. I hope you can think of some sticky things that bring a smile.
When our grandchildren were young, we played a game called “Sticky Situations.” It had the usual board to take your pawns to the winning space. Each person in turn needed to decide what to do in given situations. It was put out by Focus on the Family, Adventures in Odyssey. I still have this game. The situations are aimed for children, but I found them adaptable to any age.
I have found over the years from personal experience that the Bible speaks a lot about the Lord God sticking close to me. These verses and many more are for everyone to hear. Psalm 52:8, “But I am like an olive tree, flourishing in the house of God. I trust in God’s unfailing love for ever and ever.” Deuteronomy 31:6, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”
Ephesians 3:19, “Know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.” There are many others that are comforting. He says, “I will never leave you.” That is very exciting to me in every stage of life. The fact that he helps me remember who I am with him, and whose I am! I am his and he is mine. His love will never fail.
Here is the big one! Jesus has united himself to me. Many things threaten to rip apart my trust in him. Talk about sticky things. Look at this: “I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present no things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38,39.
Psalm 145:18, “The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.” Feelings of emptiness? Fear? Take heart. God calls you to secure love in himself. Invite him into every aspect of your life. He will never leave you nor forsake you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.