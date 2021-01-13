District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Strangulation
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A felony strangulation count, and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and small amount of marijuana for personal use have been filed against a Turbot Township, Northumberland County, man accused of assaulting his wife.
Tee-J A. Carter, 38, of 954 Broadway Road, Apt. 2, Turbot Township, was charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 8 at his home.
Carter allegedly slapped Talee Carter in the chest, pushed her against a refrigerator and used his hands to squeeze her neck. Talee passed out while holding her 1-year-old son, troopers said.
Tee-J was allegedly found by troopers to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown woman was charged after troopers stopped her vehicle for weaving and fluctuating speeds.
The stop occurred at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 14 along Route 15 south near the New Columbia exit, White Deer Township, Union County. Heidi Laine Krause, 39, of 7 W. Fifth St., Watsontown, was charged with DUI (two counts), careless driving and disregard traffic lane. During the stop, Krause allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed her blood-alcohol content to be .09 percent.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — A Lewistown man was charged with DUI, recklessly endangering and a host of other offenses after a hit-and-run around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 along Forest Hill Road and Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg, Union County.
Jode William Knouse, 28, of 823 Mifflin Ave., Lewistown, was charged by Mifflinburg police with DUI (two counts), recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, reckless driving, careless driving, no-passing zones, driving vehicle at safe speed, driving upon sidewalk, limitations on backing, driving on right side of roadway, driving on roadways laned for traffic, duty to give information and render aid and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Police said Knouse fled from a hit and run and was seen driving erratically and recklessly as police pursued. After a pursuit ended due to damage to the vehicle, Knouse was taken into custody, at which time he showed signs of impairment, police reported. Later tests showed his blood-alcohol content was .217 percent.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman was charged after a traffic stop due to alleged erratic driving.
A vehicle driven by Cheyanne Autumn Kunzman, 29, of 408 Washington Blvd., Apt. 1, Williamsport, was stopped after troopers said the vehicle was weaving and nearly hit a concrete median. Kunzman allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed her blood-alcohol content to be .164 percent, troopers noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police charged a Mifflinburg woman after she continued around cones meant to shut down a roadway.
Stephanie Ann Koch, 32, of 954 Green St., Mifflinburg, was charged with DUI and obedience to authorized persons directing traffic following the alleged incident at 7:18 p.m. Nov. 29 at Chestnut and Third streets, Mifflinburg, Union County. Koch allegedly drove around cones and ignored a vested fire policeman directing traffic. When stopped, Koch allegedly showed signs of impairment and a preliminary breath test showed a .237 percent. Koch allegedly refused blood tests.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
False reports
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg woman was charged after allegedly making a false report regarding a suspicious vehicle.
Troopers charged Stephanie Lynn Chrismer, 33, of 288 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, with false reports after she allegedly notified police of a suspicious vehicle and provided a false name. The alleged incident occurred at 8:53 p.m. Dec. 22 at High Street, west of River Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Theft by unlawful taking
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with stealing a truck after walking away from White Deer Treatment Center.
Troopers said Dakota Eugene Face, 27, of 624 Woodbourne Ave., Pittsburgh, took a Dodge Dakota Sept. 29 from the parking lot of Sunoco, 16862 Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County. Face was charged by state police with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles. The vehicle’s owner left the keys in the truck and Face allegedly drove away. The vehicle was later recovered by Murrysville police.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Theft by unlawful taking
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man has been charged with stealing electronics from the home of his grandmother.
Michael Monroe Camp, 23, of 2500 Route 235, Millmont, was charged for the alleged incident Dec. 1 through Jan. 1 at 2504 Route 235, Hartley Township, Union County. Troopers said Camp took a Samsung tracphone, Emerson tablet and Verizon flip phone.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 2.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearings held are due for formal arraignment Jan. 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Timothy John Jones, 20, of Nesquehoning, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two felony counts, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles.
• Luke Cameron Knighton, 26, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of DUI and two summary counts, harassment and careless driving.
• Joshua Warren Powell, 36, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor counts of DUI and two summary counts, exceed maximum speed limit by 15 mph and carless driving.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI, endangering the welfare of children
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Buffalo Valley Regional Police were dispatched to a reported vehicle crash with possible entrapment at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at 3382 Stein Lane.
Upon arrival, police found a Chevrolet Cavalier overturned in the middle of the roadway as its purported operator, Tommie L. Schooley, 25, of Lewisburg, lay in the yard near where the vehicle came to rest. Schooley and her juvenile son, a passenger also found laying in the yard, were both taken to Geisigner with head injuries. Further investigation found that the juvenile passenger sustained a skull fracture and that Schooley allegedly had methamphetamine, cannabinoids, cocaine metabolite and oxycodone in her system during toxicology screening.
Schooley was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance (two counts), misdemeanor DUI Schedule 1 controlled substance metabolite, misdemeanor driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and summary charges.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Robert J. Heverly, 35, of Montandon, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance, Schedule 1, a misdemeanor and 60 days probation for a guilty plea to drivers license suspended pursuant to section 3802/1547B1.
• Mark E. Stepp, 63, of Winfield, received five days to six months confinement for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
Plea court
• Ivan S. Noll, 59, of Newville, entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. A felony count of criminal mischief damage property was dismissed.
State Police at Milton Vehicle vs. parked cars
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A tractor-trailer struck two parked vehicles at 1:39 a.m. Jan. 4 along i-80 east, Liberty Township, Montour County. No one was injured.
Troopers said a 2016 Freightliner driven by Kenneth L. Jacobs, 53, of the Bronx, N.Y., was traveling east past the off ramp to the rest area when it left the roadway, went through a snowy grass area, struck a parked 2018 Volvo V40, which struck a parked 2020 Kenworth Northwest. Jacobs and his passenger, Gail L. Davis, 63, of the Bronx, N.Y., was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
Two others in the parked vehicles were not injured, police noted. Jacobs will be cited with careless driving, it was noted.
Hit and run
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a hit and run which involved a vehicle hitting a mailbox and spinning in a yard.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:10 p.m. Jan. 11 along Golf Course Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. The vehicle was traveling south when it left the west side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, went back onto the roadway, left the east side of the roadway, went into a yard and rotated counter-clockwise.
PFA violation
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Millmont woman was taken into custody and arraigned on charges she violated a protection-from-abuse order.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 5:49 p.m. Dec. 30 along Route 235, Hartley Township, Union County. The victim was a 29-year-old Millmont man.
Theft by deception
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A suspect allegedly obtained $2,000 in Target gift cards through a phone scam.
Troopers said a 77-year-old Danville woman was victimized. The incident occurred at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 along Welliver Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Johnstown woman was cited after drugs and paraphernalia were noted in plain view following a traffic stop.
The stop occurred at 4:28 p.m. Oct. 13 along I-80 westbound, White Deer Township, Union County, troopers reported.
