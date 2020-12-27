State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — One person was transported by ambulance following a one-vehicle crash at 5:04 p.m. Dec. 24 along Route 35, Washington Township, Snyder County.
A 2001 Subaru Forester driven by Natalie Gilligbauer, 37, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling south when it went off the west shoulder and struck a tree, troopers reported. Gilligbauer was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury.
False alarms
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to Mifflinburg Bank and Trust for an activated alarm to find it was a false alarm.
The incident took place at 6:11 a.m. Dec. 25 at 901 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County. It was the eight alarm troopers responded to over the last 12 months and a citation was issued.
State Police At Montoursville Assault
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A man was taken into custody and charged with assault and resisting arrest stemming from allegations he threw a liquor bottle which struck and injured a woman.
The alleged incident took place at around 3:37 a.m. Dec. 23 at 1416 Briarwood Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Matthew Brian Shaner, 37, threw the bottle which struck the woman in the foot and caused bleeding and swelling. When troopers arrived, Shaner allegedly refused to comply with verbal commands and then attempted to tackle the troopers while attempting to take their tasers. Shaner was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and harassment. He was arraigned and bail was set at $50,000.
Assault
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two Muncy woman were charged after an alleged incident at 4:39 p.m. Dec. 15 along Ruben Kehrer Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Carolyn Hockenberry, 60, of Muncy, allegedly wielded a knife and threatened to stab someone during a verbal argument. Megan Hunter, 36, of Muncy, allegedly wielded an ashtray and attempted to strike a second victim. The alleged victims included a 66-year-old Muncy man and a 22-year-old Muncy woman.
Assault
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Lock Haven man was charged after he allegedly struck a Lock Haven man multiple times in the face, causing injury.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 6:46 p.m. Dec. 24 at 6750 Route 220 south, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. William Shearer, 28, of Lock Haven was charged after he allegedly struck Jordan Lovell-Davy, 20, of Lock Haven.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 10:41 a.m. Dec. 23 along Route 405, west of Heatherbrooke Estates, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2012 Ford Fusion driven by James C. Shaffer, 79, of Hughesville, was traveling east when it rearended a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Alexandria M. Novosel, 21, of Milton, which had slowed to make a turn.
Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Shaffer was issued a warning for following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 12:57 p.m. Dec. 23 along Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Keith E. Stiger, 64, of Williamsport, was traveling south along Warren Avenue when it pulled onto Sheridan Street and struck a westbound 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Kimberlee A. George, 33, of Montoursville. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Stiger will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Harassment
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man and Linden woman were cited following an alleged physical altercation in their hotel room.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 25 along Route 15, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County. An unnamed 46-year-old Williamsport man and an unnamed 51-year-old Linden woman were cited.
Cruely to animals
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Montoursville woman was arrested for allegedly taking a neighbor’s cat and dropping it off miles from its home.
Troopers said the unnamed woman dropped the cat off about five miles from its home. The alleged incident took place at 10:20 a.m. Dec. 15 at 1975 Walters Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim was Lily Lizotte, 18, of Loyalsock Township, troopers noted.
Theft
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A generator was taken sometime between noon Dec. 11 and noon Dec. 12 from a barn along Route Road, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a red and black Predator generator, 212 CC, was taken from the barn of Dean Bussler, 70, of Montoursville. The generator is valued at $299.99.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• John F. Feudale by agent and Christine Rowe agent to Justin Leffler and Jennifer Leffler, property in Ralpho Township, $290,000.
• Debra A. Martz, Frank L. Martz and Scott A. Derk to Community Options Inc., property in Point Township, $1.
• Truist Bank to Branch Banking and Trust Company to Melonie A. Wingert, property in Sunbury, $33,150.
• Steven I. Tressler and Debra A. Sluga-Tressler to David A. Miller and Nicole M. Miller, property in Herndon, $1.
• Mark W. Fausey and Jennifer R. Fausey to 42 South Front St. LLC, property in Sunbury, $79,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Carl C. Derk and Christine M. Derk to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, property in Washington Township, $1,276.54.
• Michael A. Persing, Laura B. Persing and Laura B. Corbett to Michael A. Persing and Laura B. Persing, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Maragert Pheasant, Margaret Kerr and Scott C. Kerr to Margaret A. Kerr and Scott C. Kerr, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Douglas Lee Nornhold and Dolores D. Nornhold to Constance Ann Hile, property in Point Township, $1.
• Michael A.H. Bordner and Ruthanna Bordner to Lee Conrad and Crystal Conrad, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Jeffrey W. Springer estate, Amanda L. Walter co-administrator and Megan R. Danley co-administrator to Whitney A. Culp, property in Northumberland, $98,000.
• Dail L. Williams and Henrietta c. Williams to Shawn David Lorenz and Brittney Lee Lorenz, property in Shamokin Township, $1,000.
• Michael J. Gibbs and Anne M. Gibbs to Anne M. Gibbs, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• J&E Khan LLC to Hameeda Begum, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Dale Kenst and Cheryl Y. Wheaton to Dylan Kohr, property in Coal Township, $19,900.
• Carol R. Long estate and John J. Long Jr. executor to Kerry A. Pellish Jr. and Kaila N. Lark, property in Point Township, $210,000.
• Theresa L. Borusiewicz estate, Thomas Borusiewicz executor, Ann L. Welker, Ann L. Y eager and Kenneth W. Welker to Michael P. Garcia and Melissa A. Garcia, property in Coal Township, $19,000.
• John Kondisko to Russell J. Kondisko, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Cole Family Trust, Louis D. Cole trustee, Thomas J. Cole Jr. trustee and Lilian C. Dressler trustee to Mark W. Ososkie, property in Mount Carmel Township, $85,000.
• Gail A. Whitley to Lorcie L. Torres, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Diane I. Alleman by agent and Mark A. Alleman agent to Christine J. Politza and Beverly D. Politza, property in Coal Township, $57,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Kelly M. Burns and Edward Wilson to Jarred Derck, property in Coal Township, $4,933.41.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Joseph Kornaski to Eternity Povod, property in Mount Carmel, $3,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Wesley Robert Brassington III and Joann I. Brassington to Eternity Povod, property in Mount Carmel, $3,093.66.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and SITU Realty LLC to Anthony M. Harris, property in Mount Carmel, $2,428.65.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Anthony Charles Robert to Anthony M. Harris, property in Mount Carmel, $3,740.95.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Bernice A. Gricoskie to Darryl J. Eyster, property in Shamokin, $2,729.71, property in Shamokin, $2,729.71.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Frederick C. Aston and E. Yvonne Aston to Ry an Sebasovich and William Perocier, property in Coal Township, $10,100.
• Daniel Shingara Jr., K imberly A. Shingara, Daniel Shingara and Tehani Shingara to Daniel Shingara Jr., property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Nothumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Victoria Burasz and Deborah Quackenbush to Shakeya Rhoden and Jordan Rhoden, property in Coal Township, $3,315.13.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Kelly Wilson and Shawn F. Hartman to Shakeya Rhoden and Jordan Rhoden, property in Coal Township, $1,459.30.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Evelyn Valnoski to Shakeay Rhoden and Jordan Rhoden, property in Coal Township, $1,100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Mary Louise Bartol to Shakeay Rhoden and Jordan Rhoden, property in Coal Township, 41,860.88.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Jennifer S. Sebasovich to Earl E. Gayadeen, property in Coal Township, $3,064.42.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Jennifer S. Sebasovich to Earl E. Gaydeen, property in Coal Township, $3,064.42
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and SITU Realty LLC to Jacqueline K. Soinwaru and Bobby Koongebeharry, property in Coal Township, $2,767.69.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Cecelia A. Zurick to Junior Fairweather, property in Coal Township, $3,198.90.
• Dubinsky Trust, Michael A. Dubinsky and Audree Dubinsky to Karena R. Creasy, property in Upper Augusta Township, $265,000.
• Doyle V. Horne to Morelli LVP Duplex LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $220,000.
• Robert Slater Jr. to Center State Properties Inc., property in Marion Heights, $10,000.
