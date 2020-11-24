State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19 along Route 890, west of Bar Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
A 1997 Ford Escort driven by Gaige K. Jackson, 20, of Locust Gap, was traveling north when it attempted to pass a slow-moving 2018 Ford Econoline E-350 driven by Troy J. Hummel, 49, of Sunbury, and struck the van. All were belted and no injuries were reported.
Jackson was issued a warning for careless driving. Hummel was cited with turning movements and required signals.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — One person was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 6:05 p.m. Nov. 21 along Spruce Hollow Road, north of Mile Post Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Jane E. Wolfe, 63, of Bloomsburg, was traveling north in a 2018 Jeep Wrangler when it failed to take a right curve, struck an embankment and became disabled, troopers noted. Wolfe was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
She was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Burglary
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Thousands of dollars worth of tools and related items were stolen sometime between Nov. 1 and 6 along Elm Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the following items were stolen: Dewalt 10-inch compound mitre saw valued at $350, Keter work table valued at $89, tool belt valued at $5, Eswing hammer valued at $30, Craftsman 25-foot tape measure, pry bar valued at $30, aluminum speed square valued at $30, tin snips valued at $30, box of 2500 Passload framing nails valued at $100, box of 2500 Passload sheeting nails valued at $100, Poulan 18-inch chainsaw valued at $150, Halo 6-inch white glass trim can light valued at $127, Alrea light LED street light valued at $75, Genricks power washer valued at $400, Harbor Freight heavy-duty lift valued at $210, Kobalt 30-gallon air compressor valued at $530, 50-foot Anflo air hose valued at $39.99 and tin can full of keys valued at $5.
Theft by deception
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — Someone used the personal information of a Sunbury woman to open a Home Depot credit card.
Troopers said the incident took place at noon Nov. 10 along Seven Points Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County. A 61-year-old woman was victimized, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
COAL TOWNSHIP — Troopers were notified of an inmate with contraband at Northumberland County Jail, 2042 Northwestern Drive, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Tyler Lenig, 33, of Shamokin Township, was arrested, troopers noted.
State Police At Montoursville DUI/drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — Following a traffic stop, a 26-year-old Williamsport woman was determined to be under the influence and in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Troopers said a 2002 Kia was stopped at 12:43 a.m. Nov. 1 along Nichols Place and Fifth Avenue, Williamsport, Lycoming County. Nichole Gilliard, 26, of Williamsport, was allegedly under the influence.
DUI
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Montgomery man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop for alleged violations at 11:19 p.m. July 30 along Route 405 and Muncy Creek Boulevard, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was allegedly involved.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 2011 Buick was stopped for an alleged violation and a 20-year-old Williamsport man arrested for DUI.
Troopers reported the stop at 1:52 a.m. Oct. 31 along High Street and Fourth Avenue, Williamsport, Lycoming County. Eric Smith was determined to be under the influence, police said.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers stopped a 2003 Ford at 11:35 p.m. Oct. 29 along West Fourth and Campbell streets, Williamsport, and determined the driver was under the influence.
Jennifer Gibbs, 33, of Williamsport, was arrested, police reported.
DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — State police charged a 58-year-old Williamsport man with DUI following a traffic stop at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 2000 block of East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2007 Hyundai was stopped for multiple alleged violations. Troopers said Michael Engler was determined to be driving under the influence.
DUI/drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2013 Lincoln-Continental for multiple alleged violations and determined the driver was under the influence and in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Eric Smiith, 53, of Williamsport, was charged. The stop occurred at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 19 along I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
1-vehicle crash
MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 6:52 a.m. Nov. 21 along Quaker Church Road, north of Tallow Bottom Road, Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Tyler J. Liebersohn, 19, of Wiliamsport, was traveling south in a right curve when it left the roadway, struck a guide rail, rotated counter-clockwise and came to a rest. Liebersohn was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 11:14 p.m. Nov. 13 along Four Mile Drive at Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Ford Focus driven by an unnamed person was traveling east when it failed to stop for a stop sign, went through the intersection and struck a guide rail. No one was injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — No one was injured after a vehicle struck a deer at 6:36 p.m. Nov. 20 along Euclid Avenue, east of Cochran Avenue, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Ashley R. Long, 33, of Williamsport, was traveling east in a 2012 Dodge Charger when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. Long and her passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 23 along Route 87, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.
William P. Schemery, 73, of Williamsport, was traveling north in a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser when it struck a deer in the roadway, went off the east side of the roadway and hit a utility pole pole, troopers reported. Schemery was belted and was uninjured.
Hit and run
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and sustained disabling damage, however police said the driver was not on scene and is unknown. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen.
The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along I-180 westbound, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. A 2017 Hyundai Tucson was traveling west when it left the left side of the roadway and struck the embankment, police said.
The vehicle had been stolen the previous night and the theft is being investigated by Williamsport police, troopers noted.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported road rage incident at 6:20 p.m. Oct. 23 along East Third Street and Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 60-year-old man was reportedly punched, but refused to have the suspect charged.
Burglary
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A dirtbike was taken from a garage/storage area sometime between Oct. 1 and 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at 6696 Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
The motorcycle belonged to Johnathan Sarama, 24, of Cogan Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Someone opened credit cards without authorization and charged over $2,000 worth of merchandise on the cards, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place April 21 and victimized a 43-year-old Montgomery man.
Criminal mischief
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A PennDOT sign, “Green Barn Berry Farm” was shot approximately 20 times with an unknown caliber firearm, troopers reported.
Damage to the sign was estimated at $100. The incident took place Nov. 22 at 5804 Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a 16-year-old Montgomery boy after a 2004 Subaru Legacy belonging to a 59-year-old Williamsport woman was damaged late Nov. 21 in the parking lot for Montgomery Area High School, School House Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Three tires on two pickup trucks were damaged sometime between 3 p.m. Nov. 18 and 7:30 a.m. Nov. 20 along Woodruff Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Truck tires were damaged on a 1991 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2004 Ford F-250 Supercab. Victims included a 31-year-old man and a 78-year-old man, both of Williamsport.
Criminal mischief
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 2021 Legend Trailer belonging to a 34-year-old Hughesville woman was damaged sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 20 along McConnell Parkway, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Five juveniles allegedly entered a yard and damaged a raised flower bed.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 along Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The males were described as black, and damages to the flower bed estimated at $160.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.