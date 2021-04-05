Northumberland County Sentences
• Dylan Purcell, 27, of Shamokin, six to 24 months in state prison, all fines, fees and costs for retail theft; concurrent sentences of six to 24 months in state prison, all fines, fees and costs for two additional counts of retail theft.
• Brandon Beatty, 27, of Pine Grove, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of three to six months in county jail, 18-month drivers license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Ashley Vidal, 34, of Coal Township, six months probation, $250 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Scott Roche, 27, of Gordon, six months probation, $250 fine plus costs for illegal possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandie S. Adams, 39, of Mifflinburg, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs, $3,121 restitution to Paul McClintock Sr. for security execution of documents by deception.
• Gordon Murray, 52, of Sunbury, six months to two years less one day in county jail, no contact with the victim, $250 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Janette Williams-Cross, 57, of Clinton, North Carolina, costs of prosecution, $7,650 restitution to James Bishop for bad checks.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:43 a.m. April 2 along Route 204, east of Herman Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
A 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Alexandra Mullen, 28, of Winfield was traveling south along Route 204 when troopers said it struck a parked a 2000 Freightliner as it was making a fuel delivery.
Troopers said glare was a factor in the crash. Mullen, who was belted, was not injured.
2-vehicle crash
MIDDLE CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:50 a.m. April 1 along Second Street, Middle Creek Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Ford Escape driven by Kent Spigelmyer, 18, of McCLure was traveling south on Second Street when it pulled from a stop sign and went into the path of a 1998 General Motors Sierra driven by Erick Aucker, 43, of Selinsgrove.
Spigelmyer was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
CENTER TOWNSHIP — An 85-year-old Middleburg man sustained a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 12:05 p.m. April 1 along Smith Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2003 Ford Escape driven by Elam Beiler, 85, of Middleburg, traveled off the roadway and flipped onto its roof.
Beiler, who was belted, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — No injuries were reported when a tractor-trailer overturned at 5:29 p.m. March 27 along North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said a 2007 Freightliner driven by James Keller, 61, of York, overturned onto its passenger side as it attempted to make a turn.
Keller, who was belted, was not injured. Troopers cited him with issuance of certificate of inspection.
Hit and run
FREEBURG — State police are seeking information related to a hit-and-run crash caught on surveillance at 5:12 p.m. March 31 along East Market Street, east of South Freeburg Road, Freeburg, Snyder County.
Troopers said a suspect vehicle described as a white sedan, possibly a Toyota, was traveling south when it sideswiped a legally parked 2018 Nissan Sentra, then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle would be missing its right-side mirror, troopers noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged theft by deception incident which occurred at 2:30 p.m. April 1 along Main Street, Union Township, Snyder County.
An unidentified 19-year-old Port Trevorton man received multiple iPhones he did not pay for or request. Troopers said someone ordered the phones using the man’s identification.
Theft
McCLURE — An unidentified Lewistown woman reported a theft to troopers.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:18 p.m. April 1 along Hill Street, McClure.
Troopers said Shawn Stine is suspected in the incident, which occurred as he was moving belongings. The woman reported her computer was damaged, and her son’s cell phone was stolen.
Theft
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter which occurred between Jan. 1 and March 17 along Gray Squirrel Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Police said someone fled the scene after cutting the converter off of a 2003 Ford Econoline E-450 owned by an unidentified 75-year-old Millmont man.
Assault
PENN TOWNSHIP — Multiple people were assaulted in an alleged incident which occurred at 4:33 p.m. March 31 at the Selinsgrove Center, Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said they are investigating the incident. Eight people were listed as victims: Two men and three women from Selinsgrove, one woman from Northumberland, one woman from Shamokin, one woman from Mount Pleasant Mills, and one woman from McVeytown.
Harassment
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident of harassment involving a 37-year-old Richfield man.
The man reported receiving explicit photos and harassing text messages as part of a scam to scare him into providing someone with money. Troopers said the responsible party could not be identified.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. April 1 along Winery Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
PERRY TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 43-year-old Middleburg woman has been charged with harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5:11 p.m. April 1 along Troup Valley Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the woman allegedly engaged in a physical confrontation with and made threats toward a 20-year-old Middleburg man and a 59-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man.
Criminal mischief
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a criminal mischief incident which occurred between noon March 28 and noon March 30 at JC Mobile Home Court, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Scratches were reported to have been found on a 2009 Toyota Tacoma owned by an unidentified 72-year-old Middleburg man.
PFA violation
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported PFA violation which occurred at 7:41 p.m. April 2 along Center Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County.
The victim is listed as an unidentified 39-year-old Spring Township woman.
State police at Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 10:57 a.m. April 2 along Northway Road Extension, just south of Shady Lane, Loyalsocck Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Autumn Paternostro, 18, of Williamsport, lost control of a 2006 Pontac, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway and strike a garage.
Harassment
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 42-year-old woman has been charged with harassment after troopers said they investigated an incident which occurred at 6:54 p.m. April 2 along Tyler Lane, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
An 18-year-old from Cogan Station was listed as the victim.
Harassment
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 61-year-old Williamsport woman has been charged with harassment following a physical altercation which troopers said occurred at 10 p.m. April 1 along Pleasant Valley Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was listed as a 30-year-old Cogan Station woman.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Harassment charges have been filed against an unidentified 34-year-old Williamsport man
The charges were filed after troopers said they responded to a domestic disturbance at 7:25 p.m. April 1 along Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 36-year-old Williamsport woman was listed as the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.