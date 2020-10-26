State Police At Selinsgrove Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Carlisle man was arrested and charged with possession when troopers stopped a motorcycle for allegedly driving erratically.
The incident took place at 7:55 p.m. Oct. 21 along North Susquehanna Trail and Ninth Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a motorcycle failed to yield to troopers before finally stopping. The driver, Gilbert Lewis, was found to under the influence of marijuana and in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
State Police At Montoursville Pursuit
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old New Park man was charged by Muncy police after leading officers on a pursuit in Clinton Township.
Troopers said the incident took place at 12:35 a.m. Oct. 21 along Route 15 north, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
A 2013 Scion FRS driven by Nicholas J. Bradley was traveling north as Muncy police pursued, troopers noted. Spike strips were deployed along Route 15 in Clinton Township. Troopers said the Scion struck the strips and continued northbound until it struck a cement barrier, crossed the travel lanes and hit a guide rail, crossed the travel lanes again and struck a cement barrier before coming to rest.
Charges were filed by Muncy police.
Theft of services
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Four people allegedly dined and fled without paying for their meals at Denny’s, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The suspect then returned and paid the outstanding bill, listed at $60.82. No charges were filed.
Union County Deed transfers
• Janel R. Rhinehart, Janel R. Trivelpiece, Keith Rhinehart to Sean Morgan, property in East Buffalo Township, $200,000.
• Diane H. Moles to Kyle L. Drick, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Paul Z. Weaver to Kevin R. Weaver, John Ivan Martin, Mary Ann Martin, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Diane D. Wert, Robert W. Wert Jr. to Diane D. Wert, Robert W. Wert Jr., property in Hartley Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Alan M. Marchiori, Marian R. Marchiori to Robert A. Rosenberg, Michelle R. Rosenberg, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ricky Bingaman, Patricia Bingaman to George E. Gemberling, Dawn M. Gemberling, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Paul B. Miller, Sherry L. Miller to Southside Property Management LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Paul B. Miller, Sherry L. Miller, Sherry L. Dewire to Southside Property Management LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• David F. Rinderle, Kristine M. Rinderle to Steven J. Pappas, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Wilmer S. Stoltzfus, Mary Ellen Stoltzfus to Benjamin J. Spickler, Jame P. Spickler, property in Limestone Township, $1.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Herman A. Beasley and Sheri L. Beasley to William D. Coleman and Robin K. Coleman, property in Riverside, $190,000.
• Dina M. Patsiavos and Jeremy J. Graham to Mark O. Ambrose and Alimara P. Cassidy, property in Riverside, $162,000.
• Diane M. Pauzer, James M. Culp and Maryann A. Culp to Diane M. Pauzer, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Richard Powers to Brea M. Batman, property in Shamokin, $40,500.
• Fermin Larcuente Rivera and Fermin Laracuente Rivera to Maureen A. Rooney and Patrick L. Rooney, property in Coal Township, $300.
• Catherine Hardnock to Kenneth Stutzman, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Elaine C. Willard to Drew O. Inman and Denise M. Inman, property in Riverside, $369,500.
• Cathy Jean Burns to Cathy Jean Burns, John Parker and April Parker, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Joshua S. Newbury and Tonia L. Newbury to Samuel L. Fleming Jr., property in Northumberland, $1.
• Charles W. Carl II and Linda L. Carl to Maxwell Shingara and Megan Elizabeth Shingara, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Corey R. Bohner and Kaylyn Rubendall to Cameron Hauck and Ann Moore, property in Coal Township, $15,000.
• David P. Snyder to Dean W. Dunkelberger, property in Northumberland, $1.
• John J. Doyle and Brenda L Doyle to Jeremiah J. Clinchock and Alicia A. Lesneski, property in Lower Augusta Township, $160,000.
• Melissa Harvey to LH&C Management Limited Liability Company, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Paul Ventilli estate and Angela B. Ventilli administratrix to Daniel J. Ventilli and Stella Siekiekra, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Daniel J. Ventilli and Stella Siekiekra to Matthew J. Ventilli, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• E. Joseph Coroniti and Olga Coroniti to Dondalynn Angstadt, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Keith R. Reader Jr. and Raine A. Reader to Hali J. Phillips, property in Zerbe Township, $62,000.
• John Reed by agent, Beth Reed individually and agent, Mary Carol Bechtel, Robert Reed and Gretchen Reed to Myrna Sanchez, property in Mount Carmel, $23,500.
• Timothy D. Walsh and Louanne P. Walsh to Ryan Seiger, property in Shamokin, $88,500.
• Michael P. Merlo and Bernadette A. Merlo to Carallys Diaz, property in Mount Carmel, $11,500.
• Luis Garcia to Michael Mcelroy, property in Mount Carmel, $35,000.
• Michael W. Abbott and DOrothy J. Abbott to Alissa M. Grace, property in Sunbury, $1.
• William Okronglis Jr., Erienne Okronglis, William J. Ford and Joanne M. Ford to William Okronglis Jr. and Erienne Okronglis, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Mary C. Durham to Robert N. Searles and Steven Searles, property in Shamokin, $22,000.
• Carol A. Beck to Stanley E. Brooks IV and Lisa A. Brooks, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Clifford E. Johnson and Dorothy E. Johnson to James Stephen McKnight, property in Coal Township, $84,800.
• Elam K. Esch and Mark K. Esch to Leon F. Lapp and Susie Ann Lapp, property in Washingotn Township, $1.
• Tiffany S. Higley, Tiffany S. Berry and Paul M. Berry to Paula A. Moyer, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Neil W. Long and Ruth Ann Long to Ronee M. Teitter, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Evelyn Pelenskij to Michael Pelenskij and Mary Joan Pelenskij, property in Coal Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.