State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 5:41 p.m. Nov. 9 along North Susquehanna Trail, north of Mill Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Bruce D. Weaver, 80, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south in the turn lane in a 2012 Buick Enclave when it struck a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marc C. Ossevala, 40, of Elysburg. Both drivers were belted. Weaver will be cited with required position and method of turning.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an allegation of bad checks.
The incident took place at noon Oct. 19 along Kratzer Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Danville man was taken into custody for allegedly stealing items from Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the incident took place at 3:38 p.m. Nov. 10. Jordan Tongel allegedly stole miscellaneous hardware valued at $101.75 and a necklace valued at $17.82.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 20-year-old Williamsport man was charged after a traffic stop at 12:22 a.m. Aug. 23 along Rowley Place, Williamsport.
Troopers said Levi Johnson was found to be under the influence and in possession of narcotics. He was charged with DUI, possession and summary offenses, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old Benton woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:55 p.m. Nov. 9 along Route 118 at Beaver Run Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
Jill M. Weymer, of Benton, was traveling east in a 2011 Hyundai Accent when struck the rear of a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Franklin G. Harvey, 51, of Unityville, troopers said. Both drivers, and several passengers in the Hyundai were belted, troopers noted. Weymer was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, for treatment of a suspected minor injury, it was noted.
She will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 7:20 p.m. Nov. 4 along I-180 eastbound, west of exit 20, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Kevin R. Beck, 65, of Watsontown, was traveling east in a 2018 Volvo V60 Cross when it struck a deer in the roadway. Beck was belted and was uninjured.
Vehicle vs. deer
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 9:44 p.m. Nov. 8 along I-180 westbound, east of exit 17, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Jason A. Lazarus, 22, of Doylestown, was traveling west in a 2016 Volkswagen GTI when it struck a deer, troopers said. Lazarus was belted and was uninjured.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A parked 2010 Ford Fusion was struck in the parking lot of Valley View Nursing Home, Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township.
The alleged incident took place at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 8.
Harassment
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigated the alleged harassment of a 17-year-old Muncy Creek Township girl.
The incident took place at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 5 along Legion Road, Muncy Township.
Harassment
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated alleged harrassing phone calls and emails and arrested a 35-year-old Havelock, N.C. man.
The victim was a 37-year-old Montoursville man, troopers said. The incident took place at 12:35 p.m. Nov. 4 along Mountain Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of motor vehicle
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 2009 Dodge Caravan belonging to a 65-year-old Williamsport man was stolen from the parking lot of Rivals Sports Bar, troopers noted.
The vehicle, with Pa. registration DNW-2931, was taken between 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 7:30 a.m. Nov. 6, police said. The vehicle is maroon.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone damaged the gate at the front entrance and a trail camera at a property along Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Damage to the gate was estimated at $150 while damage to the Browning trail camera was estimated at $200. The alleged incident took place around 6 p.m. Nov. 9.
Missing persons
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said two girls were reported missing from their residence at Ashlor Manor, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
An investigation led to the recovery of the girls near the residence.
Drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — Following a traffic stop, troopers said Turhan Farmer-Cole, 33, of Philadelphia, was found in possession of a controlled substance.
The stop occurred at 12:47 a.m. Nov. 8 along I-180 eastbound in Williamsport and involved a 2015 Nissan Altima.
State Police At Stonington Confinement of dogs
KULPMONT — A Kulpmont couple allegedly failed to keep their dog, a rottweiler, contained so that it would not stray beyond its premises.
The alleged incident took place Nov. 10 at 1155 Poplar St., Kulpmont, troopers said.
Una M. Goodlunas, 42, was charged.
PFA violation
WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Coal Township man allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order during an incident at 5:15 a.m. Nov. 12 along Upper Road, West Cameron Township, Northumberland County.
The man allegedly communicated via email with a 20-year-old Shamokin woman. An investigation is ongoing.
