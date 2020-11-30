Watsontown Police Department 2-vehicle crash
WATSONTOWN — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 9:20 a.m. Nov. 21 along East Third Street, Watsontown.
Police said a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Miriam Deibler, of Watsontown, struck a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 33-year-old Kentucky man. Moderate damage was reported to the Cruze.
Vehicle into parked vehicle
WATSONTOWN — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a parked vehicle along West Fifth Street in the borough.
Police said the incident occurred at 7:17 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 10 block of West Fifth Street, where a 2006 Scion driven by Melissa Ritter, 50, of Watsontown, struck a parked car and sustained moderate damage. Ritter was cited with careless driving, police reported.
Hit and run
WATSONTOWN — The rear bumper of a Honda sedan was struck and damaged in an alleged hit and run around 11:43 a.m. Nov. 24 at 407 Main St., Watsontown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-538-2773.
Harassment
WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man was cited following an alleged domestic at 2:35 p.m. Nov. 1 along East Eighth Street in the borough.
Zachary Pokorny, 26, of Watsontown, allegedly struck a female in the head.
Harassment
WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man was cited after he allegedly threw a chair, which struck a juvenile.
Police said the incident occurred at 5:16 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Watsontown. James Artley Jr., 32, of Watsontown, was cited for the alleged incident.
Public drunkenness
WATSONTOWN — A 29-year-old Watsontown man was cited after he attempted to enter a residence in the 100 block of Main Street, thinking it was his own.
Police said Jeffrey Barrett was intoxicated when he tried to enter a residence in the 100 block of Main Street.
State Police At Milton DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Milton man was arrested for DUI when state police responded to a reported disturbance.
The alleged incident took place at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 21 at 854 Mahoning St., Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Blaine Beaver was arrested for DUI and charges were filed, troopers noted. A 2004 Honda Pilot was allegedly involved.
3-vehicle crash (injury)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported following a three-vehicle crash at 2:43 p.m. Nov. 25 along Col. John Kelly Road at JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2015 Nissan Murano driven by Richard C. Stees, 86, of Mifflinburg, was traveling north on JPM Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a westbound 2013 Cadillac CTS driven by Angela S. Morris, 51, of Lewisburg, then an eastbound 2019 Nissan Frontier driven by Adam D. Good, 32, of Orangeville, then hit a fence. All were belted. A passenger in the Murano, Patricia L. Stees, 83, sustained what police suspected to be a minor injury.
Stees will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured after a vehicle struck an embankment.
Troopers said a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Lakashi Branch, 46, of Scotch Plains, N.J., was traveling west on AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County, when it went off the roadway, attempted to turn around and got stuck on an embankment. No one was injured.
Hit and run
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A hit-and-run suspect was later identified and cited, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 6:34 a.m. Nov. 23 along Centennial Road at Shively Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Dalton R. Hoffmaster, 26, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south in a 1996 Ford Ranger when the vehicle went out of control, left the roadway, struck two mailboxes and a traffic-control device, continued south into a field, turned north and fled the scene.
Hoffmaster was later identified and cited with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and related offenses.
Vehicle vs. deer
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a car struck a deer in the roadway at 8:56 p.m. Nov. 25 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 215, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Abdulla Khazikov, 58, of Dayton, Ohio, was traveling east when it struck the deer. All were belted and no injuries were noted.
Assault
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old York boy was arrested following an alleged assault at Diversified Treatment Alternative Facility, 148 Fairfield Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
The alleged incident took place at 1:49 p.m. Nov. 25. The victim was a 45-year-old Milton man. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Someone took $180 from a wallet belonging to Daniel Girardi, 33, of Picture Rocks, after it was left at Citgo, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 24 at Citgo, 1020 Main St., Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — A New York man was cited following a traffic stop at 2:18 a.m. Nov. 4 along North Suquehanna Trail and Marketplace Boulevard, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said Brian Gardner, 26, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu when he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a small amount of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers were contacted about a Honda Pilot found in a field.
The alleged incident took place at 1:54 a.m. Nov. 22 along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle vs. bales
SELINSGROVE — A utility trailer carrying square bales lost some of its load and a 2006 Chevrolet Cruze struck one of the bales.
The collision took place at 5:22 a.m. Nov. 25 along Routes 11/15 south, north of the Route 35 exit, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
No one was injured and minor damage was reported to the Cruze.
Vehicle vs. parked vehicle
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Jeep Wrangler struck a parked vehicle in the Old Navy parking lot.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 2:19 p.m. Nov. 28 at 333 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The 2019 Jeep Wrangler struck a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt. No one was injured.
Found property
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A dress was found Nov. 28 along Routes 11/15 near the Snyder-Juniata county line, troopers reported.
The dress can be claimed at police barracks, 81 Lorian Drive, Selinsgrove.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Watsontown First Baptist Church and First Baptist Church NA to James R. Ritter and Mary A. Ritter, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Christopher Brouse and Kristi Brouse to Gary A. Heater and Tessa M. Heater, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Barbara A. Coup by agent, Edward A. Coup agent and individually, Penny L. Coup and Carolyn F. Caicco to Dustin R. Foust and Becca M. James, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Jesse L. Williams and Lindsay J. Williams to Christopher S. Brouse and Kristi M. Brouse, property in Delaware Township, $362,000.
• Devona M. Evans estate and Harry S. Evans executor to Harry S. Evans, property in Milton, $1.
• David Graham and Yumika Graham to Jorge L. Hernandez, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Luis Francisco Rodriguez Ramos, 41, Milton; Carmen Rita Oyola-Vazquez, 43, Milton
• Candace Marie Sutton, 36, Lewisburg; Isaiah Travon Nelson Jr., 22, Lewisburg
• Joseph Enos Herschberger, 21, Middleburg; Anne Frone Yoder, 22, Winfield
• Amy Lynn Orren, 25, Mifflinburg; Casey Malone Lynott, 26, Mifflinburg
• John David Rinehart, 67, Lewisburg; Beth Ann Carr, 62, Lewisburg
• Nathaniel Martin Stauffer, 32, Selinsgrove; Melissa Weaver Brubaker, 32, Mount Pleasant Mills
• David Paul Deivert, 57, Mifflinburg; Jennifer Annette Blake, 57, Mifflinburg
• Sherman Eric Bailey, 54, Lewisburg; Tracey Carlyle McClain, 57, Lewisburg
• Lorelei Lee Young, 27, Milton; John Adam Maguire, 31, Milton
• Eli Noah Hostetler, 21, Milroy; Nancy D. Yoder, 20, Mifflinburg
Divorce granted
• Loretta Gross, John Gross, 23 years
Deed transfers
• Income Producing Securities Group LLC to 1337 Holdings LLC, two properties in Lewisburg, $172,000 apiece.
• Marian M. Nissley, Marian N. Wenger to Eric L. Miller, Kayla M. Miller, property in Lewis Township/Limestone Township, $1.
• L and L Land Dev LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr. member, Sara E. Kaskie member to Jacqueline B. Sallade, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dittmar Forestry Inc. to Shawn D. Reiff, property in White Deer Township, $25,000.
• Anucha E. Abunassar, Erin D. Abunassar to Erin D. Abunassar, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Ivan J. Machamer, Ivan J. Machamer Sr., Ivan J. Machamer Sr. agent, Sharon A. Machamer by agent to Ivan J. Machamer Sr., property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Mark A. Bender, Carolyn W. Bender to Timothy P. Bender, Sarah a. Bender, property in Hartley Township/Lewis Township, $1.
• Jeremy A. Creeger, Jennifer M. Creeger to Richard L. Rishel, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
