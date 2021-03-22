Northumberland County Sentences
• Gina Lynn Runkle, 51, of Shamokin, time served to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Melissa Snyder, 36, of Mount Carmel, 18 months probation, $250 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Cassidy Harpster, 25, of Milton, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
Watsontown Police Department Retail theft
WATSONTOWN — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with retail theft following an alleged incident at 5:45 p.m. March 18 at Dollar General, 25 E. Fourth St., Watsontown.
Police said the boy was discovered to have stolen property.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A minor injury was noted following a two-vehicle crash at 7:19 p.m. March 6 along Jerseytown Road at McCracken Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2009 Mazda 3 driven by Tina M. Gold, 53, of Danville, was stopped at a stop sign when it attempted to cross Route 642 and was struck by a southbound 1999 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rod A. Chappell, 62, of Danville. Both drivers were belted and troopers noted a suspected minor injury to Gold.
She will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
2-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 10:49 a.m. March 19 along I-80 westbound at exit 215, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by David B. Plotts, 68, of Watsontown, was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2017 Freightliner M2 driven by William E. Sellers, 56, of Lock Haven. Both drivers were belted.
Plotts will be cited with following too closely, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Speed played a factor in a one-vehicle crash reported at 6:03 p.m. March 19 along Crawford Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Sean A. Reid, 20, of Williamsport, was traveling south at a high rate of speed in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala when the vehicle went out of control, left the east side of the roadway, struck a ditch, skidded back and forth across the roadway, left the roadway and struck a ditch and mailbox. Reid and a passenger, a 17-year-old Montgomery boy, were belted and no injuries were noted.
Reid will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 3:30 p.m. March 18 along Schooley Hill Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 1998 Chevrolet S10 driven by a 16-year-old Turbotville boy lost control on a curve, went off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree.
The boy was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An unknown vehicle went off the east side of the roadway and struck three mailboxes before fleeing the scene, police reported.
The alleged hit and run occurred at 7:27 a.m. March 21 along Centennial Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Harassment
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Binghamton man allegedly struck the face of a 26-year-old Williamsport man.
The alleged incident took place at 11:53 a.m. March 18 along White Deer Run, Gregg Township, Union County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old girl allegedly struck a staff member in the face at 9:57 p.m. March 18 at the North Central Secure Juvenile Facility, Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
The victim was a 28-year-old woman, police noted.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Danville woman allegedly struck a 32-year-old Danville woman twice with a closed fist.
The alleged incident took place at 8:29 p.m. March 18 along Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Criminal mischief
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Someone caused $50 in damage to three pickets of a fence belonging to Joann Buck, 88, of Milton, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place between 1 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. March 17 at 1260 Snyder Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft of motor vehicle
TURBOTVILLE — Four teens were arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Turbotville woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred around 1:19 p.m. March 20 at 82 Main St., Turbotville, Northumberland County. A red 2013 Toyota Venza belonging to Catherine Nolde, 52, was stolen and located traveling east on Route 54 near the I-80 east on-ramp, Valley Township, Montour County, police noted. Following a traffic stop, four teens — a 15-year-old Easton girl, a 16-year-old Morrisville girl, a 17-year-old Pittsburgh girl and a 17-year-old Lebanon girl — were taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
Theft by deception
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A known, unnamed, person allegedly used a debit card of a 27-year-old Milton woman to make $325.34 in unauthorized purchases.
The suspect did reimburse the victim and charges were not pursued, police noted. The alleged incident took place between March 15-16 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 8:29 p.m. March 20 along Park Road, west of App Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Hannah K. Ross, 22, of Selinsgrove, was traveling north in a 2016 Subaru Outback when she pulled from the intersection into the path of a northbound 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Selinsgrove boy. Both drivers and a passenger in the Caravan were belted and no injuries were noted.
Ross will be cited, police noted.
Burglary
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone broke into the barn of a Greenville, S.C. man and stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle stored inside.
Troopers said the incident occurred between March 1-18 at 291 Frymoyer Road, Perry Township, Snyder County. The 2001 Ford F250 Supercab belongs to Timothy Gardner, 60.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Harassment
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A McClure woman has declined prosecution against a 35-year-old Middleburg man who troopers said left harassing voice messages for her.
Justina Wagner, 31, of McClure, declined to prosecute Bo Ponchak, of Middleburg, over the result of an alleged harassment which occurred at 9:06 p.m. March 17 at 10797 Stage Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Bloomsburg DUI
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop for an alleged speeding violation.
Troopers said a 2012 Chrysler driven by Sean Gay, 25, of Sunbury, was stopped at 7:11 p.m. Jan. 25 along I-80 westbound. The vehicle was allegedly traveling 103 mph in a 70 mph zone.
DUI
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP — A Berwick man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 6:10 p.m. March 17 along Columbia Boulevard and Market Street, South Centre Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford Econoline was stopped for several alleged violations, at which time the unnamed 54-year-old Berwick man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI-controlled substance.
2-vehicle crash
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP —No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 4:52 p.m. March 18 along Millville Road at Millertown Road, Mount Pleasant Township, Columbia County.
Noah B. Hartman, 22, of Benton, was traveling south in a 2003 Chevrolet Impala when it rearended a 1999 Chevrolet Tracker driven by Michelle L. Newman, 35, of Washington, troopers noted. Both drivers and a child passenger in the Tracker were belted.
Hartman was issued a warning for following too closely.
Union County Deed transfers
• Thomas A. Miller, Cindy M. Miller to Austin Oberholtzer, Rachelle Oberholtzer, property in White Deer Township, $315,000.
• Larry L. Leland Jr., Barbara L. Leland to Gene L. Hidlay, Lisa D. Hidlay, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Stephen E. Irwin,Paula R. Irwin to John F. Mackin, Joanne P. Mackin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Nicole R. Muscarella, Paul F. Muscarella, Frank P. Muscarella, Alexandra L. Muscarella to Joshua E. Kline, Briana E. Kline, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Wilmer H. Oberholtzer, Marlene Z. Oberholtzer, James A. Zimmerman, Eunice N. Zimmerman to James A. Zimmerman, Eunice H. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Amos O. Zimmerman, Mary Z. Zimmerman, Stanley E. Zimmerman, Lucille H. Zimmerman to Wilmer H. Oberholtzer, Marlene Z. Oberholtzer, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Gary E. Baylor executor, Audrey L. Baylor estate to James L. Bouselli, Renee M. Bouselli, property in Buffalo Township, East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Paula J. Gardner executor, James E. Gardner estate, Ruth G. Whelan, Ruth G. Flickinger to Paula J. Gardner, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert S. McKelvie, Christine McKelvie to Walfrido Dorta Sanchez,Mirta Suquet, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Barbara E. Ivey to Barbara E. Ivey, Dustin Ivey, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• John F. Charles Funk, Erin Van Enkevort to John F. Charles Funk, property in Lewisburg, no cash consideration given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.