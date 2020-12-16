Union County President Judge Michael Hudock Plea Court
• Ronald D. Bergeron, 55, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance by person not registered and marijuana small amount for personal use, all misdemeanors. A felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver was dismissed.
• Terry L. Wise, 29, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3, a misdemeanor.
Sentences
• Clay R. McKinney, 32, of Northumberland, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Samantha S. Fromm, 38, of Nichols, Ga., received one month to two months confinement and 58 months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense.
• Anthony B. Irvine, 44, of Danville, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, a misdemeanor.
• Christopher L. Lloyd, 37, of Mifflinburg, received two days to 23 months, 30 days confinement and two years probation for a guilty plea to two counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. Two counts of felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure were dismissed.
• McKenzie N. Snyder, 21, of New Berlin, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Daniel E. Danowsky, 26, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• James T. Kellett, 46, of Montgomery, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. A felony count of access device issued to another person who did not authorize use was dismissed.
• David Krakovitz, 55, of Lewisburg, received one year probation apiece for no contest pleas to misdemeanor counts of simple assault and defiant trespass actual communication.
• Tristan D. Martin, 23, of Millmont, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Jared K. Snyder, 33, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Steven F. Diehl, 52, of Lewisburg, received received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Nicholas J. Oliveri, 23, of Mifflinburg, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault and two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. Felony counts of aggravated assault attempts to cause serious bodily injury, strangulation applying pressure to throat or neck, strangulation blocking the nose and mouth of a person, false imprisonment of a minor (not parent) and unlawful restraint of a minor (not parent) were dismissed.
• Justin L. Valentine, 46, of Lewisburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor receiving stolen property. Felony counts of receiving stolen property and theft by deception false impression were dismissed.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• Alex Jesus Garcia, 20, of West Milton, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance metabolite and DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court. Summary counts of disregard traffic lane single, careless driving and accidental damage to vehicle or property were also waived.
• Clifton Wright, 57, of Dade City, Fla., had a first offense misdemeanor allegation of DUI controlled substance impaired ability held for court. Summary counts of careless driving and disregard traffic lane single were also held.
State Police at Milton DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a 23-year-old Milton man after a traffic stop at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 30 along Route 405 and Cherry Street, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
A Dodge Ram was stopped and Camden Choplick arrested for DUI, police noted. Charges were filed.
DUI
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville man was charged with DUI after a traffic stop. Troopers said a firearm was found on the passenger-side floor.
Dan Winder, 23, was charged with DUI and firearm not to be carried after a 1987 Chevrolet K10 was stopped for multiple alleged violations.
DUI/drug possession
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 2014 Subaru Outback was stopped and the driver deemed to be under the influence of a controlled substance, troopers noted.
James Hamm, 24, of Turbotville, was charged after a traffic stop at 10:36 p.m. Nov. 27 along Route 45 and Pardoe Lane, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, troopers said. Hamm was also allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance.
DUI
MILTON — A 29-year-old Sunbury man was charged after a traffic stop at 11:11 p.m. Dec. 13 along Park Lane and Park Avenue, Milton, Northumberland County.
Gregory Shiffer was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance and found in possession of multiple items of paraphernalia, troopers noted.
DUI
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop, a Millville man was arrested for DUI.
The stop occurred at 11:39 p.m. Dec. 2 along White Hall Road and Robb Lane, Anthony Township, Montour County, troopers noted. Nicholas Winters, 30, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An Iowa man was charged with DUI following a traffic stop at 7:37 a.m. Dec. 9 along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers stopped a 2020 Nissan Altima for multiple alleged violations, at which time Grant Monohon, 36, of West Desmoines, Iowa, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, troopers noted.
Warrant service
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop, Daniel Saporita, 27, of Palm Bay, Fla., was taken into custody on a outstanding warrant, troopers noted.
A 2012 Ford Focus was stopped at 11:58 a.m. Dec. 9 along I-80 eastbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Terroristic threats
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Mifflinburg man was charged following an alleged incident at 7:58 p.m. Dec. 14 along Walbash Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers responded for a reported dispute. The unnamed suspect allegedly displayed and pointed a handgun at a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both of Mifflinburg. One of the victims allegedly struck the suspect in the face, at which time the suspect left the residence, then attempted to re-enter. The suspect allegedly damaged the door.
Additionally, troopers said the suspect showed signs of impairment and was found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
State Police At Stonington Death investigation
EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — Troopers and the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Joseph J. Collier at his residence.
The death was reported at 6:29 p.m. Dec. 7 at 253 Collier Road, East Cameron Township, Northumberland County. Collier was found dead in his residence. Troopers from the Stonington barracks responded and are being assisted by the county coroner’s office with the investigation.
No further details were released.
Harassment
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to multiple 911 hang-ups and allegedly discovered a physical domestic had occurred Nov. 27 at 559 Fir Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Eric Gammon, 23, of Sunbury, and Kenneth Gammon, 58, of Shamokin, were cited. Eric allegedly struck Kenneth in the right ear, causing an injury that required medical attention. Kenneth allegedly shoved Gammon several times.
Eric was cited with simple assault while Kenneth was cited with harassment.
Union County Deed transfers
• Neil M. Boyd, Victoria M. Boyd to Michael W. Doran Jr., Maria E. Doran, property in Lewisburg, $425,000.
• Kathryn M. Craig executor, Catherine A. Widenor estate to Corey A. Landis, property in East Buffalo Township, $180,000.
• Mary L. King executor, Joseph M. King estate, Robert J. King, Margaret H. King, Donald J. Steele Jr., Joanne K,. Steele, Donald S. King, Sharon K. King to Custom Barns Inc., property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Michael A. Pennycoff, Kala Pennycoff to Andrew J. Fisher, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Kelly S. Harter to Cynthia M. Moser, property in White Deer Township, $211,000.
• Brett W. Pehowic, Deann S. Pehowic to Casey Hawksworth, property in East Buffalo Township, $239,000.
• Tiffany A. Sauers, Tiffany A. Delcamp, Daniel L. Delcamp to Tiffany A. Delcamp, Daniel L. Delcamp, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Warren H. Burkholder, Lena Z. Burkholder to Daniel M. Burkholder, Alice W. Burkholder, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Harris A. Lemon by agent, Mark H. Lemon agent to Carl R. Emry, Jenette L. Emry, property in Lewis Township, $1.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
BEAVERTOWN —One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 6:14 a.m. Dec. 12 along East Market Street, east of North Schrader Street, Beavertown, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William M. Mattern, 66, of Beavertown, was traveling west when it entered the lane of travel of a 2005 Saturn Vue driven by Kaitlyn M. Podzielny, 18, of Beaver Springs, causing the Saturn to swerve to the right and off the roadway, where it struck a utility pole.
The two vehicles did not make contact.
Both drivers were belted. Podzielny was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
Both drivers were cited, Mattern with vehicle entering or crossing roadway and Podzielny with driving vehicle at safe speed, troopers noted.
