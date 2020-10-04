State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 6:29 p.m. Sept. 28 along Route 405 at Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Troy C. Markle, 49, of Montgomery, proceeded without proper clearance causing a crash with a 2007 Ford F350 driven by Ashley R. Graves, 30, of Muncy.
Markle will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Danville man sustained an unspecified injury when his 2012 Chevrolet Sonic failed to take a left curve, struck a guiderail, went across the roadway, struck another guiderail, then hit a utility pole.
Police said the incident took place at 12:37 p.m. Sept. 27 along Bloom Road, west of Steltz Road, Cooper Township, Montour County. John Szymanski was driving the Sonic and he sustained an injury, police noted.
The crash remains under investigation.
1-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a crash at 8:24 p.m. Sept. 29 along Route 44, near White Deer Baptist Church Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said Candy M. Eck, 57, of Montgomery, was driving a 2015 Subaru Forester northbound when the vehicle failed to take a left curve, went off the roadway, struck a stop sign and utility pole, then went into a yard. Eck was belted and was not injured.
She will be cited with careless driving, troopers noted, and determined she was under the influence of alcohol. Additional charges are pending toxicology tests.
Vehicle vs. deer
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — An eastbound 2004 Jeep Cherokee driven by George B. Remick, 46, of Danville, struck a deer in the roadway and overturned into a ditch, troopers reported.
The crash occurred at 8:46 p.m. Sept. 22 along Liberty Valley Road, west of Cashner Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Remick and passenger Karen S. Remick, 45, were belted.
Hit and run
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown man was cited after his vehicle left the roadway, struck a mailbox and a building just after midnight Sept. 27 along Cronrath Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Brett O. Bartlett, 25, of Watsontown, was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, troopers noted. Bartlett was allegedly driving a 2006 Nissan Titan eastbound at the time of the crash.
Cruelty to animals
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Sonya Snyder, 40, of Watsontown, was cited after troopers alleged a found dog was determined not to have been provided proper veterinarian care, had no license and had escaped from a residence.
The alleged incident took place at 8:46 a.m. Sept. 6 along Musser Lane and Route 54, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Driving with suspended license-DUI related
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Selinsgrove man was determined to be driving on a DUI-suspended license, troopers noted.
A 2008 Ford Mustang was stopped for alleged violations when the man was found to have a suspended license, troopers said.
Drug possession
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse was stopped for traveling at speeds of 90 mph in a 70 mph zone, at which time an odor of marijuana was detected.
The stop occurred at 2:43 a.m. Oct. 1 along I-80 westbound in Valley Township, Montour County. A 25-year-old Bronx, N.Y., man was arrested for suspicion of DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, police noted.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Two were injured when a fallen tree impaled a 2010 Toyota Yaris, which swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, police reported.
The accident took place at 4:32 a.m. Sept. 30 along Bergey Road, Center Township Snyder County. Troopers said Cylinda L. Petty, 40, of Selinsgrove, was traveling north when the vehicle swerved left, off the edge of the roadway and was impaled by a fallen tree. The tree narrowly missed Petty and her passenger, a 17-year-old Selinsgrove boy, troopers noted. Both sustained suspected minor injuries, and neither was belted, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a 2008 Pontiac G6 left the road in a curve, struck two mailboxes and rolled onto its side in a ditch, troopers noted.
Troopers said the accident took place at 8:3 a.m. Sept. 27 along Fisher Road at Rathfon Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Grace E. Guilzon, 21, of Winfield, was traveling south at a speed too fast for conditions, troopers noted. She was belted and was uninjured. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — A pair of 57-year-old Selinsgrove men were cited following a reported physical altercation at Snyder County Prison, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Scott Dearment and Charles Hollenbach engaged in a physical altercation over control of a television remote, police said.
State Police At Montoursville Theft of funds
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating fraudulent withdrawals by a hotel in New Jersey, during which $340.48 was taken from an account of a 59-year-old Williamsport woman.
The incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 5 along Fredna Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are next due for formal arraignment Oct. 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Ronald Gerard Bergeron, 45, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled or counterfeit substance.
• Skylar Storm Moll, 23, of Selinsgrove, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony county of criminal use of a community facility and possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled or counterfeit substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
• Tinisha Renee Williams, 32, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled or counterfeit substancea and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Annette Blake, 57, of Mifflinburg, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of statement under penalty.
